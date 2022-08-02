The Google Pixel 7 could launch in October

Google gave us an unexpected first look at the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O 2022, its annual developer conference. At the event, the company unveiled the two new flagships, which look to feature the same aluminum and glass build as the Pixel 6 series, but with the camera bar covered in aluminum, rather than being mainly glass, which is set to provide better durability.

• Looking for the best Google phone?

Now, thanks to leaker Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech (opens in new tab), who cites “very reputable sources,” we know the Pixel 7 series may go on pre-order on October 6 – also suggested to be the date of the launch event – and be available from October 13.

Prosser is one of the more trusted leakers on the smartphone circuit and has, as noted by Android Authority (opens in new tab), accurately predicted the launch date for the Pixel 6 series (opens in new tab), as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 launch date. He doesn’t boast a flawless record though and did claim the Pixel 5a (opens in new tab) was cancelled – so nothing is set in stone, but our money is on him being correct as per the last Pixel family.

Other than leaking the launch date, Prosser says the new phones will be “very reminiscent” of last year’s flagships but provides no new intel regarding specifications.

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro: Specs

(Image credit: 9to5google.com)

(opens in new tab)

Thanks to a screen leak from 9to5Google (opens in new tab), which comes via code discovered in the Android Open Source Project, we have information on the displays being used on the Pixel 7 series. This shows that Google has created two new display drivers – these are tagged as “C10” and “P10” – thought to be abbreviations of the alleged Cheetah and Panther codenames for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

As well as giving us a look a first look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O 2022, Google has confirmed the Pixel 7 will be running on top of a “next-gen” Google Tensor processor and that it will come in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass colorways. We know the Pixel 7 Pro will use the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 7 and Google has confirmed that as well as Obsidian and Snow, the flagship will be available in “Hazel” color.

The Pixel 7 Pro will be thinner, but slightly wider than the Pixel 6 Pro measuring in at 163mm x 76.6mm x 8.7mm (compared to the Pixel 6’s 163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9 mm). It’ll boast a new telephoto camera on its rear array and some rumors point towards a curved screen, too.

According to the leak, the Pixel 7 will feature a 1080 x 2400 display, which can run at up to 90Hz and the larger Pixel 7 Pro will have a 1440 x 3120 display that goes up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Sound familiar? Yes, these are the specs as seen in the 2021 Pixel 6 series. Looking at the code, 9to5Google also found it pointed towards the new phones using identical Samsung panels — S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3, respectively — as their predecessors, which would make the display specs even more likely to be correct.

As soon as we know more about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we'll keep you posted. For now, you might also be interested in the best camera phone (opens in new tab) and the best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab).