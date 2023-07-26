Is Sony regressing? Leaked video of the Sony Xperia 5 V reveals a missing camera

Three cameras good, two cameras better?

Following the leak of a promotional video for the Sony Xperia 5 V, it looks like Sony is set to make waves in the smartphone market once again with its imminent release – but the first impression is a puzzling one.

Drawing inspiration from its high-end flagship counterpart, the Xperia 5 V is expected to showcase a design consistent with Sony's premium camera phones. However, while the front design is expected to remain largely unchanged from the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the 5 V holds a noticeable difference on the rear.

Unlike the triple-camera setup seen in previous models, Sony has opted for a dual-camera configuration – which seems like a step backward, but perhaps signals a potential reimagining of the brand's photography concept. With Sony's reputation for exceptional camera technology, this change has stirred up anticipation among photography enthusiasts.

Though Sony has kept the detailed specifications under wraps, leaks posted by Sparrow News have provided an enticing glimpse into what this premium smartphone might have to offer. The Xperia 5 V is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, ensuring blazing-fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities. Moreover, users can expect the convenience of 33W wired charging, so charging on the move will be quick.

To cater to different user preferences, the Xperia 5 V is expected to come in two variants: one with 16GB of RAM for heavy multitaskers and power users, and another with 12GB of RAM for those seeking performance without breaking the bank.

Adding a touch of personal style, the Xperia 5 V will be available in three color options: blue, black, and white. Admittedly this seems a little boring, considering the available colors of the iPhone 14 or Google Pixel 7, but at least there is a choice.

As the official launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts and Sony fans worldwide eagerly await more information on the Xperia 5 V. With its sleek design, powerful internals, and enhanced photography capabilities, the Sony Xperia 5 V is set to be a premium powerhouse that will undoubtedly turn heads in the smartphone market.

