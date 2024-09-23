Is Sigma launching a new camera at its castle in California?

By
published

Sigma announces "fp Day" at its castle-shaped studio in California – will this see the launch of a new Sigma camera?

A Sigma fp camera with the &quot;fp Day&quot; logo, flanked by images of the Sigma Burbank Studio
(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma has announced that October 25 will be "fp Day", in celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Sigma fp camera. To commemorate the occasion, a special event will be held at Sigma Burbank – the company's Californian studio, shaped like a fairytale castle. 

The question is, will this birthday party mark the launch of a new member of the fp family? 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

