Is Sigma launching a new camera at its castle in California?

Sigma has announced that October 25 will be "fp Day", in celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Sigma fp camera. To commemorate the occasion, a special event will be held at Sigma Burbank – the company's Californian studio, shaped like a fairytale castle.

The question is, will this birthday party mark the launch of a new member of the fp family?

It's a fair question. The original fp was launched in October 2019 and was followed by the Sigma fp L in April 2021. It certainly feels like the lineup is due a new entry, and CEO Kazuto Yamaki even hinted at a successor earlier this year.

"We want to continue to pursue this in the future," he remarked on the fp series back in June.

Yamaki was speaking at an fp event in Tokyo, and alluded to the line's recent uptick in popularity – noting that almost half of the people who own an fp camera had bought it in the past year.

"At first, sales were strong, then sales declined and inventory piled up, but recently sales have increased again."

Could this birthday party be the place to capitalize on the renewed interest in the camera, with the announcement of a new one?

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SIGMA celebrates the 5-year anniversary of the fp camera: Join us for "fp Day" in Burbank! #SIGMAfp - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Sigma's Kazuto Yamaki announces fp Day

It's possible. However, it's equally possible that this is just a case of an eccentric company having a birthday party for one of its products. Yamaki, after all, is a passionate man who often does things for the good of photographers, rather than to make money.

Either way, in the video announcement, he invited everyone to celebrate at the super-cool Sigma castle next month.

"Five years ago, we introduced the Sigma fp, the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera. Since then, we have earned many dedicated fans of the fp thanks to its unique construction, versatility, and technical capabilities. We are very grateful for your kind support.

"On October 25, Sigma America will host 'fp Day' to celebrate our camera and the loyal fans who create with it. If you are passionate about the Sigma fp like I am, please visit Sigma in Burbank, California, to tour our showroom, show off your creations with the fp, and meet other photographers and filmmakers who enjoy this amazing little camera."

The fp is a defiant, brilliant, unique camera system that definitely deserves its flowers. Personally, I would love to see a new model. I know what I'll be wishing for, when they blow out the candles on the birthday cake…

The Sigma fp and fp L are two of the smallest and best full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market. Sigma also makes some of the best L-Mount lenses, many of which are perfect for the fp line.