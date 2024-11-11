Is one of these retro cameras being resurrected next year?

There's a very interesting camera rumor doing the rounds at the moment, suggesting that OM System will be launching a new retro camera in the new year… but one that isn't a successor to the cult classic Olympus PEN-F.

I have thoughts – the first one being that, you know, pretty much all OM System cameras are already retro cameras. Okay, the OM-1 looks like a standard digital camera. But the OM System OM-5 and the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV are both styled after vintage SLR-style bodies.

So, if it's not making a new PEN-F, what exactly could OM be thinking? Well, if you look at the brand's track record, it has a history of releasing special edition cameras that could easily fit the retro billing…

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II Titanium

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Back in 2015, the brand released a limited edition Titanium version of the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II. Limited to 7,000 units, this Titanium edition came in the same color as the Olympus OM-3T/Ti 35mm film camera.

I could easily see OM System launching a limited or ongoing run of Titanium-finished OM-5s, seeing that the OM-5 is the successor to the E-M5 line. I remember the Titanium version being very coveted back in the day, and it's every bit as gorgeous a decade later.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Limited Edition

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

I always lusted after this one! Despite being the company's entry level camera, the original Olympus OM-D E-M10 came in a very sexy Limited Edition green (above) and orange (pictured at the top of this story). In addition, it came bundled with a matching leather strap and lens cap.

Now, if we're talking a new new camera (as in, not just a new color of an existing body) then I can definitely see the company finally launching the OM System OM-10 – which would be the successor to the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (one of the last holdovers from the Olympus days).

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Silver

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Back in 2019, Olympus launched a special silver edition of the then-flagship Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II to commemorate its 100th anniversary. While this was limited to 2,000 pieces, the company previously launched a silver version of the original E-M1.

So it would make perfect sense for today's flagship successor, the OM System OM-1 Mark II, to similarly receive a sleek silver edition. Especially since the OM-1 line has so far received the most attention from the manufacturer.

I know I was in the minority, but I always had a soft spot for the silver E-M1s, so I'd love to see a silver OM-1. But honestly, any of these choices would work for me – though I think what we all really want is a new PEN!

