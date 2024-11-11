Is one of these retro cameras being resurrected next year?

So, if it's not making a new PEN-F, what exactly could OM be thinking? Well, if you look at the brand's track record, it has a history of releasing special edition cameras that could easily fit the retro billing…
Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II Titanium
Back in 2015, the brand released a limited edition Titanium version of the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II. Limited to 7,000 units, this Titanium edition came in the same color as the Olympus OM-3T/Ti 35mm film camera.
I could easily see OM System launching a limited or ongoing run of Titanium-finished OM-5s, seeing that the OM-5 is the successor to the E-M5 line. I remember the Titanium version being very coveted back in the day, and it's every bit as gorgeous a decade later.
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Limited Edition
I always lusted after this one! Despite being the company's entry level camera, the original Olympus OM-D E-M10 came in a very sexy Limited Edition green (above) and orange (pictured at the top of this story). In addition, it came bundled with a matching leather strap and lens cap.
Now, if we're talking a new new camera (as in, not just a new color of an existing body) then I can definitely see the company finally launching the OM System OM-10 – which would be the successor to the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (one of the last holdovers from the Olympus days).
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Silver
Back in 2019, Olympus launched a special silver edition of the then-flagship Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II to commemorate its 100th anniversary. While this was limited to 2,000 pieces, the company previously launched a silver version of the original E-M1.
So it would make perfect sense for today's flagship successor, the OM System OM-1 Mark II, to similarly receive a sleek silver edition. Especially since the OM-1 line has so far received the most attention from the manufacturer.
I know I was in the minority, but I always had a soft spot for the silver E-M1s, so I'd love to see a silver OM-1. But honestly, any of these choices would work for me – though I think what we all really want is a new PEN!
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.