iPhone camera app turned me into a Minecraft character and my surroundings into a scene from the Lego Movie

School student creates AI iPhone app that transforms photos into a variety of art styles inspired by Minecraft, Studio Ghibli and more

Original image (left) and Lentil AI: Photo Art Generator generated image (right) made to look like characters inspired by Minecraft
Lentil AI: Photo Art Generator transforms standard photos into AI-generated artworks inspired by popular fantasy-themed art sytles. (Image credit: Future / Lentil)

Reddit user mariam717 has created an iPhone camera app that may well give the best AI image generators a run for their money. Lentil AI: Photo Art Generator uses artificial intelligence to transform photos into various fantasy-themed art styles, from glorious hand-drawn watercolors à la Studio Ghibli to blocky creations inspired by Minecraft and Lego.

Remarkably, posts on Reddit suggest that the young developer/entrepreneur who created the app is still in school. Talk about a bright future! The AI image generator/camera app allows you to capture a photo and then choose from a selection of AI filters or simply use existing photos as the basis for your AI creations.

Image 1 of 4
Original image (left) and Lentil AI: Photo Art Generator generated image (right) made to look like scene inspired by the Lego Movie
I was impressed by how Lentil transformed this dreary carpark into a fantastical scene that could be taken straight from the Lego Movie (Image credit: Future / Lentil )

