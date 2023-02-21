iPhone 15 Pro will land with a big bump!

The expected launch of the iPhone 15 may be over six months away, but the first artist renders of what the new family of Apple smartphones will look like are starting to appear. We have heard lots of rumors, but the vision of what these may mean to the physical phone is genuinely exciting to those of us that love our photography.

The promise of curvier contours, and finally the adoption of a USB-C socket are just the start… 3D renders by concept artist Ian Zelbo (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)) show just how big the camera bump will likely be on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro. And those triple lens peaks definitely look BIG!

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo / 9to5mac)

The website reports that these artistic representations are "based on a CAD model provided to 9to5Mac by a reliable case manufacturer.... CAD files like the ones these renders are based on are given by Apple to factories in Asia to prepare phone cases ahead of launch. This is to ensure that cases are available when the device launches. The specific CAD here comes from a factory out of China that is seemingly the first to get these files. Historically, CAD files are accurate to the final device in terms of both dimensions and design, as having inaccurate ones would be costly to case designers and factories".

iPhone 15 Pro’s camera bump is MASSIVE pic.twitter.com/VwnHcfTdhxFebruary 16, 2023 See more

Whether these are real, however, we won't actually know until the phones actually get released, most probably around September time.

However, with reports of the iPhone getting a new Sony sensor (opens in new tab), and the possibility of incorporating a periscope lens (opens in new tab), it is not that surprising that the rear camera unit will be getting bigger. But hopefully that, of course, brings the promise of better pictures - particularly as the new sensor is said to offer increased dynamic range and lower noise. You may need bigger pockets thought too!

