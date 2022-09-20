iPhone 14 Pro vibration bug fix confirmed

Following the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab) earlier this month, users have been complaining that the rear camera's main lens physically vibrates and persistently, when the camera is opened in third-party apps including Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, which results in shaky video footage. Apple has now announced they are working on a software update for the two Pro models, which should fix the bug, which is no doubt somewhat embarrassing on the new flagships.

Apple's own Camera app (opens in new tab) is not affected by the vibration bug – it is a problem limited to third-party apps. Users unable to use the camera in apps like Instagram and TikTok have taken to social media to demonstrate the issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and vent their frustrations.

Hello @Snapchat and @snapchatsupport,Why when I open Snapchat on my New iPhone 14 Pro Max my camera shake and vibrate? Are you aware of this issue?#snapchat #iPhone14Pro #apple Here is the video: pic.twitter.com/2JZtLzUhAjSeptember 17, 2022 See more

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

Apple has said that the update to fix the bug will be released next week, which we can presumably take to mean the Silicon Valley giant has discovered a fix. The new update will mark the second for the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) already as on launch day users were asked to update to iOS 16.0.1 – this was to fix a FaceTime activation problem.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max camera systems

Early iPhone 14 users will still be able to use the significant camera upgrades on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – namely an all-new 48MP Main camera with an advanced quad-pixel sensor and Apple's ProRAW image format for more detailed images.

Users also benefit from an additional 2x Telephoto, expanding zoom options to 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x. As seen on the iPhone 14 base models, the TrueDepth front camera now has autofocus and a larger aperture. Additionally, Apple's all-new "Photonic Engine", featured in all four iPhone 14 models, is said to merge the "best pixels from multiple exposures into one phenomenal photo" – essentially more data yields more lifelike captures.

