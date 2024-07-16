Insta360's flagship 8K action camera, the Insta360 Ace Pro is now just $349.99 this Prime Day!

When I reviewed the Insta360 Ace Pro it stuck out as a revolutionary action camera – an alternative to a GoPro that could do so much more. It has incredible 8K video options, a big image sensor and a flip screen that leaves the competition in its dust. Sadly, though, it's a bit more expensive than the rest. Well, normally.

Things have got a lot more exciting this Amazon Prime Day because our eComm expert Sebastian Oakley spotted that Insta360 has dropped the price of this action cam marvel to just $349.99 this Prime Day saves you a cool $50. (Since the RRP is actually $449.99 you could see that as $100 off!)

Record every moment on the road, in the studio, or underwater with the Ace Pro action camera from Insta360. This compact and user-friendly camera delivers stunning 8K video and 48MP photos in a portable body that can be easily mounted and taken anywhere, perfect for travel, action filming, or vlogging.

I update our guide to the best action cameras, and I'm a big fan of this camera. This price drop actually goes some way to eliminating one of my only real complaints – the value.

Featuring a large 1/1.3" sensor, it supports up to 8K24 resolution with automatic HDR and excellent low-light performance for vivid, true-to-life colors. Developed in collaboration with Leica, its wide-angle lens captures a broad 151° field of view.

The 2.4" touchscreen on the back can flip up for front- or rear-facing use, complemented by a front 0.7" display for viewing active settings. Built-in FlowState stabilization ensures your footage is smooth and professional, using advanced scene detection. With a robust battery supporting fast charging, you can shoot up to 90 minutes of 4K30 video or over two hours of 1080p video on a single charge.