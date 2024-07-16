Insta360's flagship 8K action camera, the Insta360 Ace Pro is now just $349.99 this Prime Day!

Insta360's 8K action cam drops to $349.99 this Amazon Prime Day!

When I reviewed the Insta360 Ace Pro it stuck out as a revolutionary action camera – an alternative to a GoPro that could do so much more. It has incredible 8K video options, a big image sensor and a flip screen that leaves the competition in its dust. Sadly, though, it's a bit more expensive than the rest. Well, normally.

Things have got a lot more exciting this Amazon Prime Day because our eComm expert Sebastian Oakley spotted that Insta360 has dropped the price of this action cam marvel to just $349.99 this Prime Day saves you a cool $50. (Since the RRP is actually $449.99 you could see that as $100 off!)

Insta360 Ace Pro|was $399.99|Now $349.99
SAVE $50 at Amazon. Grab the latest flagship action camera from Insta360 with its massive 8K resolution, you can crop, or recompose easily in post.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

