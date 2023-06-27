Insta360 launches a third version of the tiny GO action camera

Insta360 has launched a third version of its tiny GO action camera with an intriguing new form factor.

The tiny magnetic camera, which weighs just 35.5g/1.25oz, is designed to attach to everything from helmets and surfboards to clothing and even pets, but a new design sees it also nestle inside an Action Pod. As well as acting as a battery case, Action Pod adds battery life and helps make the GO 3 physically similar to the best action cameras .

The Insta360 GO 3 is tiny, with magnets on the rear, the camera can be stuck to a range of accessories and objects. (Image credit: Insta360)

The follow-up to the Insta360 GO and Insta360 GO 2 , this new version is available in three different versions that vary according to the built-in storage: 32GB (£379.99 / US$379.99 / AU$661.99), 64GB (£399.99 / $399.99 / AU$701.99) and 128GB ( £429.99 / US$429.99 / AU$741.99).

GO 3 comes with a host of accessories, chiefly among them an Action Pod. While the camera itself has a 310mAh battery (about 45 minutes), Action Pod adds a 1,270mAh battery (an additional 125 minutes). As well as transforming GO 3 into a more regular-looking action camera with more battery power, Action Pod adds a 2.2-inch flip touchscreen, making it easy to preview shots and use it for vlogging. Social media is a definite focus for Insta360, with the GO 3 permitting both 9:16 and 1:1 aspect ratios.

Included in the box are three magnetic accessories for GO 3 – Magnet Pendant (to wear around the neck or sit beneath clothing for first-person POV filming), Easy Clip (designed for hats), and Pivot Stand (a reusable and flexible sticky mount that also has a 1/4-inch mounting point for attaching to a selfie stick or tripod). While the camera on its own is IPX8 waterproof to 16ft (5m), Action Pod is merely IPX4 water-resistant. Also available is a selfie stick that transforms into a portable tripod.

The Insta360 GO 3 snaps into an ActionPod which doubles the battery and adds a screen for monitoring recording. (Image credit: Insta360)

As well as being remotely operated via Action Pod, Insta360 GO 3 can be controlled using voice commands and via the Insta360 app, which allows auto-editing.

Video-wise, the Insta360 GO 3 has some refined features – such as a FlowState Stabilization (which impressed on the Insta360 X3) and 360 Horizon Lock – though it lacks resolution compared to high-end action cameras. The camera maxes out at 2.7K resolution (2720x1536 pixels) at 24, 25, and 30fps, also dealing in 1440p and 1080p at up to 50fps. That’s no comparison to the 5.7K the likes of the Insta360 X3 and GoPro Hero 11 Black achieve, though there are a surprising number of high-end features.

As well as a slo-mo mode (1080p at 120fps), Insta360 GO 3 includes TimeShift (hyperlapse), Timelapse, Pre-recording, Loop recording, Timed Capture, and FreeFrame (which allows re-framing during editing). The maximum bitrate is 80mbps and the video is coded in H.264. The Insta360 GO 3 can also snap photos in 2560x1440 (3.7 megapixels) and indulges in AI-powered PureShot HDR stills.

Insta360 GO 3 is available to order today via Insta360.com worldwide, from Amazon, and from other authorized partners.

