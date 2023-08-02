If Apple made a compact camera, would it look like this?

When you think of Apple, your mind might go to one of the best iPhones on the market or the best Macbooks for photo editing. But have you ever wondered what if Apple made a camera? What would it look like, and would it be as good as what is on the market today?

Well, designer Nuno Teixeira (via Photo Rumors) has made renders of just that: a compact digital camera that looks similar to the popular Leica Q3, but takes inspiration from classic film cameras like the Contax T-series. And I think these are incredible!

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nuno Teixeira) (Image credit: Nuno Teixeira) (Image credit: Nuno Teixeira) (Image credit: Nuno Teixeira) (Image credit: Nuno Teixeira)

If you love to dream over specs then you're going to have to use your imagination, as there is not a lot to speak of with a concept.

The designer has included in-camera charging via USB-C (much like the Leica Q3) but an interesting turn of events is that this camera not only features a large back LCD screen, but Teixeira has also envisioned this Apple camera with a waist-level viewfinder for discreet photography or street / reportage.

While I have said before that I would like to see this technology used as a modern waist-level finder, much like when the camera world thought a digital Rolleiflex was on the cards, I don't see it being a practical solution to a compact like this.

(Image credit: Nuno Teixeira)

We must also note that Zeiss has been used to imagine the optics on this camera but, if a camera were to ever come to market, I would put money that the Apple logo would be the only one you would see. And as Apple has had no problems producing some of the best iPhones for photography, I personally can't see it going to Zeiss for help.

But as a concept, it's a rather good one – and I must say the black and blue colorways would certainly catch my eye. And let's be honest, if Apple would ever make a new digital compact camera it would be an instant hit with Apple loyalists… but would it be a hit with photography enthusiasts? Only time will tell!