I write about photography books for a living, and these are my top Prime Day picks!

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full flow with deals and bargains aplenty!

You may have seen the best camera deals on offer or even perhaps the best lens deals, but there are other ways for photographers to take advantage of the sale at a more affordable price point.

Photography books are an incredible way to either gain inspiration from some of the greatest photographers or pick up tips to develop your practice. I have scoured the Prime Day deals and chosen three that offer incredible savings!

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval and Wes Anderson | was $40.00 | now $15.74

SAVE 61% at Amazon - A visual adventure that encapsulates the imagined worlds of Wes Anderson. Famed for his aesthetic, quirky characters in inanimate objects and locations coupled with his signature pastel color pallet bring a light-hearted joy when looking through these pages – and what a saving!

There and Back: Photographs from the Edge by Jimmy Chin | was $50.00 | now $27.81

SAVE 44% at Amazon - Photographer, filmmaker, mountaineer, and Oscar winner Jimmy Chin displays a jaw-dropping portfolio of images that capture the beauty and danger of 20 years of expeditions in some of the world's most remote places. This book really has to be seen!

Birds: Photographs by Tim Flach | was $65.00 | $35.74

SAVE 45% at Amazon - Birds are full of character, and there isn't anyone better at capturing it than Tim Flach. This book celebrates quirky, radiant, and always beautiful portraits of birds. Bringing the many species into a studio setting with lighting highlights their features and accentuates the form - a stunning coffee table book to dip in and out of!

In addition to showcasing exceptional photography and stunning images, each of these books offers the reader something different.

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval and Wes Anderson has everything the perfect coffee table book should. It is filled with beautiful images and you can dip in and out of it at any point and would not be disappointed.

What started out as a social media account quickly drew 1.9m followers, and a community of people who love the aesthetic of renowned movie director Wes Anderson. This book is a steal at $15!

My other two choices are equally as striking and are focused on large bodies of work by two exceptional photographers in Jimmy Chin and Tim Flach.