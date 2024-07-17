I write about photography books for a living, and these are my top Prime Day picks!

By
published

I write about photography books for a living, and these are my top picks for Amazon Prime Day that'll save you up to 60%!

Accidentally Wes Anderson / Jimmy Chin / Tim Flach
(Image credit: Accidentally Wes Anderson / Jimmy Chin / Tim Flach)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full flow with deals and bargains aplenty! 

You may have seen the best camera deals on offer or even perhaps the best lens deals, but there are other ways for photographers to take advantage of the sale at a more affordable price point. 

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval and Wes Anderson | was $40.00 | now $15.74 SAVE 61% at Amazon -

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval and Wes Anderson | was $40.00 | now $15.74
SAVE 61% at Amazon - A visual adventure that encapsulates the imagined worlds of Wes Anderson. Famed for his aesthetic, quirky characters in inanimate objects and locations coupled with his signature pastel color pallet bring a light-hearted joy when looking through these pages – and what a saving! 

View Deal
There and Back: Photographs from the Edge by Jimmy Chin | was $50.00| now $27.81 SAVE 44% at Amazon -

There and Back: Photographs from the Edge by Jimmy Chin | was $50.00 | now $27.81
SAVE 44% at Amazon - Photographer, filmmaker, mountaineer, and Oscar winner Jimmy Chin displays a jaw-dropping portfolio of images that capture the beauty and danger of 20 years of expeditions in some of the world's most remote places. This book really has to be seen!

View Deal
Birds: Photographs&nbsp;by Tim Flach | was $65.00 | $35.74 SAVE 45% at Amazon -

Birds: Photographs by Tim Flach | was $65.00 | $35.74
SAVE 45% at Amazon - Birds are full of character, and there isn't anyone better at capturing it than Tim Flach. This book celebrates quirky, radiant, and always beautiful portraits of birds. Bringing the many species into a studio setting with lighting highlights their features and accentuates the form - a stunning coffee table book to dip in and out of!

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles