I think SAVING £400 on the Nikon Z5 is the perfect upgrade to mirrorless this Prime Day

If you're a current Nikon DSLR user and you've been using your best DSLR for a few years, and are curious about mirrorless, but don't want to break the bank upgrading to the Nikon Z8, then I have the perfect deal for you this Amazon Prime Day.



Nikon's entry-level mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z5 is now just £899 this Prime Day - offering you a HUGE £400 saving.

The Nikon Z5 features a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor, 4K video recording, and an impressive ISO range of 100 to 51,200, and best of all with a Nikon FTZ (sold separately) you can still use all your Nikon F-mount glass!

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £899

Save £400 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model. There is no lens included - but it’s a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ adapter.

Compact and capable, the Nikon Z5 is an FX-format mirrorless camera designed to meet both photo and video needs. Featuring a 24.3MP CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 processor, the camera offers a wide sensitivity range up to ISO 51200, supports continuous shooting at 4.5 fps, and captures UHD 4K video at 30 fps.

The Nikon Z5 boasts a sleek and versatile design, built with a magnesium alloy chassis and weather-sealed construction, making it suitable for use in challenging weather conditions. It includes a high-resolution 3.6m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder for detailed eye-level viewing, and a rear 3.2" 1.04m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD that allows for flexible shooting from high and low angles.

For easy sharing and connectivity, the Nikon Z5 is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These features work seamlessly with the Nikon SnapBridge app, enabling wireless transfer of photos and videos and remote camera control from your mobile device.