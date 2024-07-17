I think SAVING £400 on the Nikon Z5 is the perfect upgrade to mirrorless this Prime Day

SAVE a cool £400 on Nikon's entry-level mirrorless, perfect for those upgrading from DSLRs or beginner just starting out

If you're a current Nikon DSLR user and you've been using your best DSLR for a few years, and are curious about mirrorless, but don't want to break the bank upgrading to the Nikon Z8, then I have the perfect deal for you this Amazon Prime Day.

Nikon's entry-level mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z5 is now just £899 this Prime Day - offering you a HUGE £400 saving. 

The Nikon Z5 features a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor, 4K video recording, and an impressive ISO range of 100 to 51,200, and best of all with a Nikon FTZ (sold separately) you can still use all your Nikon F-mount glass!

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £899
Save £400 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model. There is no lens included - but it’s a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ adapter.

