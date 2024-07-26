I think a $1,000 PRICE CUT on the Fujifilm GFX 50S II is a great deal

If you're considering an upgrade from full frame to medium format, now is the perfect time. The 50-megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II is currently at its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday making it one of the best deals so far after Prime Day.
You can get this fantastic 50-megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II for just $2,999 on Amazon, saving you a whopping $1,000.95!
Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999
Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition. The advantages of a medium format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.