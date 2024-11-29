The DJI Avata is a brilliantly tough drone design, and I should know because when I tested it I flew it very hard into a tree. Not my then seven year old son, who I also let have a carefully supervised try. No, me. At full speed. And I'm the expert.
Oh well, these things happen, and it goes to show why I do tests in a safe location and why it's best to fly FPV with a 'spotter' – a friend or family member to keep an eye on what you're doing. It certainly wasn't anything wrong with the brilliant Avata.
Save $640 OK, there is now an Avata 2 but this is still a blazing fast 4K drone with a stabilized digital camera and an innovative, natural FPV control system. The "Cinewhoop" frame style makes the drone able to move and turn fast while still capturing stunning footage AND protecting the propellors (and people from them). Stunningly low 30ms latency.
🚅 60.4mph (safer speed options available)
🎥 4K | 🖼 4000 x 3000px
🔋 Up to 19mins
See my original review: ★★★★ (but that was considering the much higher price!!)
