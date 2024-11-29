I SMASHED this amazing FPV drone into a tree and it was fine – now it's MASSIVELY discounted too!

The DJI Avata – in a bundle with goggles – is very tough; I know because I tested it hard with my son and a tree! Now you can get it at a whopping discount!

The DJI Avata is a brilliantly tough drone design, and I should know because when I tested it I flew it very hard into a tree. Not my then seven year old son, who I also let have a carefully supervised try. No, me. At full speed. And I'm the expert.

Oh well, these things happen, and it goes to show why I do tests in a safe location and why it's best to fly FPV with a 'spotter' – a friend or family member to keep an eye on what you're doing. It certainly wasn't anything wrong with the brilliant Avata.

DJI Avata Pro View bundle
DJI Avata Pro View bundle: was $1,388 now $748 at BHPhoto

Save $640 OK, there is now an Avata 2 but this is still a blazing fast 4K drone with a stabilized digital camera and an innovative, natural FPV control system. The "Cinewhoop" frame style makes the drone able to move and turn fast while still capturing stunning footage AND protecting the propellors (and people from them). Stunningly low 30ms latency.

🚅 60.4mph (safer speed options available)
🎥 4K | 🖼 4000 x 3000px
🔋 Up to 19mins

See my original review: ★★★★ (but that was considering the much higher price!!)

If you prefer Amazon:

🇺🇸 Amazon.com | 🇬🇧 [deal not available]

View Deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

