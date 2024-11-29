The DJI Avata is a brilliantly tough drone design, and I should know because when I tested it I flew it very hard into a tree. Not my then seven year old son, who I also let have a carefully supervised try. No, me. At full speed. And I'm the expert.

Oh well, these things happen, and it goes to show why I do tests in a safe location and why it's best to fly FPV with a 'spotter' – a friend or family member to keep an eye on what you're doing. It certainly wasn't anything wrong with the brilliant Avata.

DJI Avata Pro View bundle: was $1,388 now $748 at BHPhoto Save $640 OK, there is now an Avata 2 but this is still a blazing fast 4K drone with a stabilized digital camera and an innovative, natural FPV control system. The "Cinewhoop" frame style makes the drone able to move and turn fast while still capturing stunning footage AND protecting the propellors (and people from them). Stunningly low 30ms latency. 🚅 60.4mph (safer speed options available)

🎥 4K | 🖼 4000 x 3000px

🔋 Up to 19mins See my original review: ★★★★ (but that was considering the much higher price!!) If you prefer Amazon: 🇺🇸 Amazon.com | 🇬🇧 [deal not available]

The point of a drone like this is to let you wear the goggles and experience the flight, nip in between things, and enjoy flight in a new way. DJI did this without compromising on their digital display and the result has been impressive.

It's fair to say they've kept at it, and the very recent arrival of an Avata 2 is perhaps why B&H is selling off this model for such a massive discount, though I suspect it has more to do with the fact the DJI Neo has arrived too and that means you can get FPV for even less – albeit in a much more restricted form.

Make no mistake, this is a powerful and capable drone, yet oddly easy to fly once you get used to the motion controller in this bundle. In fact most people will take to it like a duck to water, it's just so natural to use.

That's also why the drone is so solid and robust. DJI know you'll start to get as cocky as I did!

Your view of the fast moving world from inside the glasses... (Image credit: Adam Juniper / Digital Camera World)

This pic isn't the tree I flew into, but it's a very similar one in the next field!

The point was that the drone was fine and the 4K camera on its 1-axis gimbal still worked. No repairs or anything (even the fastest crash just necessitated an off and on!) If you think you'd like to try something else, check my live drone deals page.