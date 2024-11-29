I reviewed this as 'The best kids' camera I have ever used' – now it's under $50!

Black Friday is here and is providing some fantastic deals on many of the best mirrorless cameras and lenses. With Christmas just around the corner, it's also a fantastic time to check out the best kids' cameras for those perfect stocking fillers!

Having reviewed the myFirst Camera 2 on the website with my daughter, this fantastic deal jumped out to me as a must-have. It's currently on sale for $46.90 on Amazon – a 33% saving!

When it comes to choosing a camera for kids, it’s not just about pixel-perfect images or lightning-fast shutter speeds – those are things we expect from professional cameras. For little ones, it’s about the experience of using the camera and how well it can stand up to their adventurous nature. Enter the myFirst Camera 2, a camera designed with fun and durability in mind – and it delivers on both fronts in a big way!

Perfect for children ages 4 to 8, this camera packs an impressive 8MP camera and video recording capabilities into a rugged, shockproof design that can withstand even the most active play. It’s not just tough – it also has features that make it ideal for exploring the world through a child's eyes. The camera comes with a waterproof housing, allowing it to be submerged up to 3 meters – perfect for capturing underwater moments by the pool or at the beach.

But that's not all; myFirst Camera 2 comes fully loaded with extras to make it even more fun and user-friendly. You get a free 16GB memory card, a handy lanyard that doubles as a charger, a USB stick for easy photo transfers, and even a set of fun stickers so your child can personalize their camera however they like!

Now, while image quality may not be a top priority for younger kids, the myFirst Camera 2 still manages to capture clear, vibrant photos that are perfect for viewing on a screen or printing small for scrapbooks. It’s a great first step into the world of digital photography, and for under $50, it makes the perfect stocking stuffer for your budding photographer.

In fact, watching my own daughter take her first photos with the myFirst Camera 2 has been a joy. It’s not just about the pictures she captures — it’s about how it lets her see the world through her own lens, and that makes all the difference. Curious to see more? Check out my full review for all the details!

(Image credit: Future)

