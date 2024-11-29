I reviewed this as 'The best kids' camera I have ever used' – now it's under $50!

The myFirst Camera 2 is now just $46.90 in the Black Friday sales, an absolute steal!

myfirst camera 2
Black Friday is here and is providing some fantastic deals on many of the best mirrorless cameras and lenses. With Christmas just around the corner, it's also a fantastic time to check out the best kids' cameras for those perfect stocking fillers!

Having reviewed the myFirst Camera 2 on the website with my daughter, this fantastic deal jumped out to me as a must-have. It's currently on sale for $46.90 on Amazon – a 33% saving!

myFirst Camera 2
was $69.99 now $46.90 at Amazon

Under $50 at Amazon This is one of the best kids' cameras I have reviewed getting top marks for both versatility, price, and ease of use. For under $50, it has to be considered one of the best stocking fillers this year!

🎥 1080P | 🖼 3264 x 2448

Review: ★★★★★ (Read More...)

🇺🇸 See on Amazon.com | 🇬🇧 See on Amazon.co.uk

View Deal
