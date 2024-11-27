After seeing multiple friends without power during the bomb cyclone and Hurricane Helene in recent months, I've been recommending this mobile generator that I personally own – and that has saved the day for me on multiple occasions.
The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is reduced by up to $749 right now, available as a standalone generator or with solar panels. I never go to a photoshoot without this in my trunk, and lately I never leave home without it period.
This portable generator offers 1500W AC output with a 1070Wh capacity, boasts 6 charging ports, and has enough juice to charge your phone 74 times, your laptop 14 times, and can power a refrigerator for 37 hours! The generator itself can fast charge in just an hour.
You must check the "Apply $50 coupon" box underneath the "Black Friday Deal" price to get the full saving
For long location shoots, camping trips or to stay powered up even when the grid fails, this bundle comes with a pair of 100W solar panels. With bifacial solar charging, you can complete an 80% charge of the generator in as little as 2.4 hours – ideal when you're stuck without mains power.
