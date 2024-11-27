After seeing multiple friends without power during the bomb cyclone and Hurricane Helene in recent months, I've been recommending this mobile generator that I personally own – and that has saved the day for me on multiple occasions.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is reduced by up to $749 right now, available as a standalone generator or with solar panels. I never go to a photoshoot without this in my trunk, and lately I never leave home without it period.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2: was $799 now $349 at Amazon This portable generator offers 1500W AC output with a 1070Wh capacity, boasts 6 charging ports, and has enough juice to charge your phone 74 times, your laptop 14 times, and can power a refrigerator for 37 hours! The generator itself can fast charge in just an hour.

You must check the "Apply $50 coupon" box underneath the "Black Friday Deal" price to get the full saving

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2: was $1,299 now $649 at Amazon For long location shoots, camping trips or to stay powered up even when the grid fails, this bundle comes with a pair of 100W solar panels. With bifacial solar charging, you can complete an 80% charge of the generator in as little as 2.4 hours – ideal when you're stuck without mains power.

You must check the "Apply $50 coupon" box underneath the "Black Friday Deal" price to get the full saving

I've been using the Jackery Explorer 1000 (review) for a couple of years now – and it's been both a game-changer and a bacon-saver. Originally I started taking it on photoshoots after my camera, laptop or phone batteries failed me on a couple of long days.

However, now I keep it in the trunk of my car whenever I go out – which has been great whenever my battery has died. Particularly after the extreme weather that has battered the US over the past couple of months, I've started keeping it charged up at home in case of power loss.

The Explorer 1000 v2 delivers 1500W of AC output, and boasts a capacity of 1070Wh. It charges in about 100 minutes, but you can fast charge it in 60 minutes using the app if you need it in an emergency.

It has 6 ports – 2 USB-C (both 100W PD), 1 USB-A, 1 DC car port and 3 AC ports – and can charge a phone 74 times, a drone 20 times, a laptop 14 times, can power a TV for 10 hours or run a 520w refrigerator for 37 hours.

If you opt for the solar panels bundle, you can stay completely off the grid with sustainable green energy – which could be a life-saver during disasters or emergencies, or just an added convenience if you want to keep your gear juiced up during outdoor shoots or family vacations.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might be interested in the best travel cameras, as well as the best solar chargers and the best iPhone power banks.