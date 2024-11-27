I own this mobile generator and it's saved my butt multiple times – at $749 off, you should get one too

After seeing multiple friends without power during the bomb cyclone and Hurricane Helene in recent months, I've been recommending this mobile generator that I personally own – and that has saved the day for me on multiple occasions.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is reduced by up to $749 right now, available as a standalone generator or with solar panels. I never go to a photoshoot without this in my trunk, and lately I never leave home without it period.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2: was $799 now $349 at Amazon

This portable generator offers 1500W AC output with a 1070Wh capacity, boasts 6 charging ports, and has enough juice to charge your phone 74 times, your laptop 14 times, and can power a refrigerator for 37 hours! The generator itself can fast charge in just an hour.
You must check the "Apply $50 coupon" box underneath the "Black Friday Deal" price to get the full saving

View Deal
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2: was $1,299 now $649 at Amazon

For long location shoots, camping trips or to stay powered up even when the grid fails, this bundle comes with a pair of 100W solar panels. With bifacial solar charging, you can complete an 80% charge of the generator in as little as 2.4 hours – ideal when you're stuck without mains power.
You must check the "Apply $50 coupon" box underneath the "Black Friday Deal" price to get the full saving

View Deal

