I hoarded hundreds of gigabytes of RAW photos, until I saw sense and hit delete

In an era where the best professional cameras output images over 100MB and camera phones have 200MP sensors it’s easy to fill up a hard drive fast. I’ve hoarded hundreds of gigabytes of RAW files over the years with the intention of one day returning to old shoots to breathe a new lease of life into them with a quick re-edit but if I’m being honest with myself, that’s never going to happen. The truth is, once a RAW file lands on my hard drive, it’s unlikely I’ll ever look at it so I’ve decided to take a minimalist approach to digital storage and delete some of my old RAW files.

The most immediate benefit of deleting old RAW files is obvious… you reclaim valuable disk space. RAW files, by nature, are hefty. A single photo can take up several megabytes, and if you're a prolific shooter, this quickly adds up to gigabytes of precious storage. By regularly culling old, unused raw files, you can keep your hard drive lean and mean, ensuring that you have space for new projects and memories without the worry of running out of storage. Even if hard drive are much cheaper than they used to be, it’s better to not have to go out and buy a new one when yours gets full.

Not only does storing all your RAW files take up a lot of space but it makes your storage devices cluttered. The more files you have, the longer it takes to find what you need. By decluttering your digital workspace, you streamline your workflow. Your computer runs faster, software loads quicker, and file searches become a breeze. This efficiency can save you time and reduce frustration, allowing you to focus on creativity and productivity.

I held onto all of my RAW files for years because I was worried I might need them again one day. While maintaining an organized digital archive is crucial for professional photographers, going through your old raw files will force you to review your old work, get rid of the raw files that are no longer needed and enable you to see how far you’ve come in your practice. There are some RAW files I’ll hold onto forever but all those photos I took of flowers and insects when I just started out can happily go in the bin.

Adopting a minimalist approach to your files can be liberating. By letting go of unnecessary RAW files, you cultivate a habit of mindful consumption and storage. This mindset shift can extend beyond your digital life, encouraging you to simplify and organize other aspects of your life. It's about valuing quality over quantity and focusing on what truly matters - something that living out of a 40L backpack for four months taught me.

In the grand scheme of things, deleting old raw files might seem like a small and laborious act, but its benefits are far-reaching. I managed to free up over 50GB of space on my hard drive just by deleting shoots I'll never revisit with almost identical photos.

So next time you have a few hours spare, take a deep breath, dive into your digital archives, and start decluttering. Your hard drive and your creative spirit will thank you.

