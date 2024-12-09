I hate camera mugs, but this novelty TLR pencil sharpener is just what I want this Christmas!

By
published

As a photographer, I get given of camera-related novelty gifts - but this twin-lens-reflex camera sharpener is the one I want

Kikkerland Camera Pencil Sharpener
(Image credit: Kikkerland)

It is the curse of being a photographer, that everyone gives you camera-related gifts. The trouble stems from the inevitable truth, that my children and friends are not going to buy me that new fast lens that I have been thinking of getting - or fork out for a new set of studio lights. So, based on years of experience, what I am likely to be given is a novelty mug shaped like a lens.

I quite liked the first one I got given – in fact it is still on my desk at home as a place to put my pens and pencils. But I certainly never needed two, or three, or four…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles