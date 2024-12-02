I can't believe the Panasonic S5 is so cheap at $997.99 this Cyber Monday

We're well underway with the best Cyber Monday camera deals and retailers have dropped incredible deals that simply can't be missed!
I've spotted this scorcher from Adorama offering the Panasonic Lumix S5 with a discount of $800, making it just $997! - I think that's an incredible deal
I want to make it clear that I've seen this deal from Adorama before - notably during last year's Black Friday event... but there is no denying that this is one powerhouse camera for a brilliant price this Cyber Monday!
SAVE £800 at Adorama This is an unreal deal on the OG full-frame S5! The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p - perfect to get you started on your videography journey!