I can't believe the Panasonic S5 is so cheap at $997.99 this Cyber Monday

The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p

The Panasonic Lumix S5 features a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor and is regarded as a trailblazer among mirrorless hybrid cameras. It offers impressive video capabilities, including 4K 60p/50p 4:2:0 10-bit and 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording, making it an excellent choice for videographers.

Its advanced 5-axis in-body stabilization can be combined with optical IS in LUMIX S Series lenses, delivering smooth, stable footage even in challenging conditions. This versatile camera is ideal for those looking to elevate their videography while enjoying exceptional still photography in a single package.



