Hungover owls and dancing penguins in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has recently announced the shortlist for this year’s Public Choice Award. For the first time ever, it includes 42 finalists and the new portfolio and video categories.

From a giggling grey seal in Yorkshire, to a tree-hugging Probosic monkey in Borneo, to raccoons playing Chinese whispers in Germany, this year’s selection of animals is the most varied to date. Despite lockdown restrictions, thousands of images were submitted from all over the world, perhaps because photographers had more time to get out and shoot.

Co-Founder of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, Paul Joynson-Hicks said, “We are overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe. It was an amazing turnout, especially given the impact of the pandemic. The huge number of images we receive every year demonstrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and we must do all we can do protect it.”

Now in its sixth year, the competition was started by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam who wanted to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of wildlife photography. With conservation at the heart of it, the competition gives photographers the opportunity to support wildlife initiatives through humor.

(Image credit: © Carol Taylor / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021)

To ensure the competition directly impacts conservation work, this year it will be donating 10% of its total net revenue to Save Wild Orangutangs . The charity safeguards wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park, Borneo by protecting orangutang populations and forest biodiversity.

The category and overall winners will be announced on 22 October. The top prize is a one-week safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mars, Kenya, as well as a unique handmade trophy from Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Finalists will be judged by wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini, Tom Laman and Will-Burrard-Lucas, travel editor Neil Stevenson, TV Presenter Kate humble and comedian Hugh Dennis. Other judges include Co-Founder of The Born Free Foundation, Will Travers OBE, Managing Director of Serif, developer of award sponsor Affinity Photo’s Ashley Hewson, Think Tank’s Simon Pollock, image expert Celina Dunlop, Amazing Internet’s Andrew Skirrow and youth ambassador for conservation, Bella Lack.

Tom Sullam who co-founded The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards said, “ It was great to see a range of animals front he rare to the humble pigeon. We can’t wait to see what the public choose as their favorite and look forward to showcasing some of these pictures at The Photography Show in Birmingham this September.”

Members of the public can vote for the image that made them laugh the most in the People’s Choice Award sponsored by Affinity Photo. Votes are open until 10 October 2021 on the Comedy Wildlife website and you could be in with the chance of winning a brand new iPad.

To see a selection of this year's entries, scroll below.

(Image credit: © Andy Parkinson / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021)

(Image credit: © Jan Piecha / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)

(Image credit: © Anita Ross / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021)

(Image credit: © Cheryl Strahl / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021)

(Image credit: © Axel Bocker / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021)

(Image credit: © Lea Scaddan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)

