HONOR Magic5 Pro comes with new top rated camera

HONOR is exhibiting a new phone at Mobile World Conference (opens in new tab) happening right now in Barcelona – the HONOR Magic5 Pro is the brand's flagship phone and features a camera that currently sits atop DXOMARK's very prestigious global smartphone camera rankings, so therefore we wouldn't be surprised if this makes it onto our list of the best Android phones (opens in new tab).

The HONOR Magic5 Pro has a DXOMARK score of 152, which makes it the highest-scoring smartphone camera yet tested. The HONOR Magic5 Pro uses a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a 3.5x optical zoom. Selfie lovers are also not left out, with a 32MP front-facing camera paired with a 3D depth camera for better portrait photos with artificial background blurring and enhanced social media features.

The 50MP sensor size allows for increased light gathering and using Ultra Fusion Computational Optics, HONOR's fancy computational computing algorithms, the phone is capable of improving image clarity using the Magic5 Pro's 3.5x-100x digital zoom. Using the all-new HONOR Image Engine, the Magic5 Pro premiers HONOR's all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm, which analyzes scenes and adjusts settings to capture them with increased accuracy and better detail. Also with enhanced Super Night Capture capabilities, low light performance is better than previous HONOR phones.

Not just for photographers, budding videographers can shoot what HONOR is calling cinematic-level footage, with the HONOR Magic5 Pro featuring IMAX Enhanced Movie Master, which is a new mode to shoot and edit videos all on the phone.

(Image credit: HONOR)

It's not just all about the cameras, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features another DXOMARK winner, with its 6.81-inch LTPO curved display coming top of the pack for current smartphones tested. The screen features a variable brightness using Novel Display Luminance Enhancement Technology, reaching a peak brightness of 1800nits, but varying between 120nits and 800nits for what HONOR defines as industry-leading display color accuracy.

The display is certified with HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced and boasts 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming technology to minimize screen flickering, as well as low blue light emission to avoid eye fatigue, which has been certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Rounding out the spec sheet, the HONOR Magic5 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and runs HONOR's latest MagicOS 7.1 which is based on Android 13, and supports a range of features, such as MagicRing for multi-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition. Packing a 5100mAh battery that is supported by HONOR 66W SuperCharge wired charging and 50W Wireless SuperCharge.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available starting from Q2 2023 and will be available in the UK, Europe, and parts of Asia. The HONOR Magic5 Pro will come in Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Coral Purple, Orange, and Black colorways, depending on location. The HONOR Magic5 Pro will cost £1049/€1199 and come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

