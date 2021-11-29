Honor 60 series: High-five gesture triggers the camera on latest phone

Honor has confirmed that the company will be launching its 5G Honor 60 series smartphones, consisting of the Honor 60 and 60 Pro, on December 1st, and has now shared a teaser video. The video showcases the phone’s camera design and reveals some of the camera phones’ key features which include support for camera gestures. Phone users will be able to take a photo by high-fiving the front camera - Honor is certainly brining something new to the best camera phone battle!

AI Super-Sensing camera lens

The AI Super-Sensing camera lens on the front side will provide the camera gestures support, revealed in the teaser. We can also see that that flipping the palm of the hand changes the front camera to the rear camera. Other gesture-based controls, including waving and making a fist, will trigger the camera too – something we can see being very popular indeed, providing it works well.

The new phones are expected, thanks to a slew of leaks, to have a 50MP selfie camera and a 108MP main camera on the back.

Showcasing the “Starry Night” color option, Honor’s teaser gives us a jolly good look at the new camera phone, which has a four-side curved display with narrow bezels. The front-facing selfie camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout, in the top-centre. The camera module’s ring design for the Honor 60 series looks to be the same as that in the Honor 50 series, but with just two ring for the camera.

Honor 60 specs

As well as letting us know to expect a front-facing 50MP selfie camera and a 108MP main camera on the back, leaks so far point to the Honor 60 and 60 Pro coming with an AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phones are rumoured, and likely, to be powered by the Qualcomm Sanapdragon 778G Plus chipset, run Android with a custom UI and support 66W fast charging.





