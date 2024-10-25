Historic SpaceX launch captured with $17,000 lens from 5 miles away – and it looks freakin' AWESOME

By
published

An astrophotographer has immortalized SpaceX's Starship flight test 5 by renting a $17,000 lens – and it was totally worth it

SpaceX Super Heavy booster fires thrusters as it returns to Earth
A tantalizing snippet from Andrew's video, showing the Super Heavy Booster returning to Earth. You'll want to view the entire video below to see this monumental event in all its glory (Image credit: @cosmic_background / Andrew McCarthy)

Instagrammer and astrophotography extraordinaire, Andrew McCarthy (aka @cosmic_background) has released what has to be my favorite Instagram Reel of the week. Even ahead of all those cute and funny dog videos that seem to dominate my news feed…

The Reel in question depicts the historic launch of SpaceX Starship flight test 5, which launched on October 13 and will be immortalized in the annals of history as being the first booster 'caught' upon its return to Earth. Andrew's video, which you can see below, provides an unprecedented view of the proceedings.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles