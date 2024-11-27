High-speed camera study reveals how insects can blind predators – by being too shiny

A study by the University of Melbourne used a high-speed camera to understand how shiny bugs can elude predators despite their visibility

A shiny beetle
(Image credit: Egor Kamelev)

Elton John, Beyonce, Harry Styles – all people known for grabbing the attention of their audiences using bright, bedazzled outfits.

These same glittery appearances also occur naturally throughout the animal kingdom, and may actually help these animals avoid unwanted attention.

