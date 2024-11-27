Here's my pick of the best offers from Canon – save hundreds in instant savings, and THOUSANDS on camera bundles!

Canon is offering some wild savings right now – I've picked the best deals, with hundreds off everything from cameras to supertelephoto lenses

A photographer using the Canon EOS R50 in a street setting
(Image credit: Canon)

It's not even the big day yet, but the best Black Friday camera deals have already landed – and it's not just the big retailers. In fact, the manufacturers themselves often offer amazing savings that nobody else can match – and buying directly from Canon is a great case in point.

Canon UK is offering some great winter deals, with instant savings of up to £780, along with as much as £200 off lenses when you buy a camera – and you can buy up to 5 lenses to stack the savings, offering a mammoth maximum discount of £1,780!

Canon EOS RP
Canon EOS RP: was £1,049.99 now £949.99 at Canon UK

Go full frame for under a grand, with Canon's super slim EOS RP. Its 26.2MP sensor delivers fantastic stills, with comfortable handling that complements the svelte design. Plus, get up to £200 off lenses!

View Deal
Canon EOS R8 + RF 24-50mm
Canon EOS R8 + RF 24-50mm: was £1,899.99 now £1,299.99 at Canon UK

Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! You get £400 instant saving on the camera, plus £200 cashback on the zoom.

View Deal
Canon EOS R6 Mark II
Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was £2,779.99 now £1,999.99 at Canon UK

Canon's most popular hybrid camera is perfect for enthusiasts to pros who need to capture the action in stills and 4K video. In addition to the £780 saving, you can get up to £200 off as many as 5 lenses!

View Deal
Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM
Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM: was £3,059.99 now £2,709.99 at Canon UK

This is my favorite 70-200mm lens ever! Its collapsible design makes it compact enough to fit in my sling bag, even when it's mounted to my camera, ready to shoot from the hip with its superb image stabilization.

View Deal
Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM
Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM : was £1,369.99 now £1,119.99 at Canon UK

The best macro lens Canon has ever made! It boasts 1.4x magnification, 5 stops of stabilization and Spherical Aberration Control. This price includes £150 instant discount at checkout, and a further £100 cashback

View Deal
Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM
Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM: was £879.99 now £729.99 at Canon UK

This is one of the secret weapons of the RF system: a 600mm lens that's actually affordable, making wildlife photography accessible to all – especially on an APS-C camera, where this becomes an effective 960mm!

View Deal
Canon Legria HF G70
Canon Legria HF G70: was £1,089.99 now £889.99 at Canon UK

If you're looking to start your filmmaking journey, nothing beats the form factor and feature set of a camcorder. This 4K camera has an enviable 20x optical zoom with image-stabilization, plus built-in ND filters

View Deal

TOPICS
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes.

