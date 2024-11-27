It's not even the big day yet, but the best Black Friday camera deals have already landed – and it's not just the big retailers. In fact, the manufacturers themselves often offer amazing savings that nobody else can match – and buying directly from Canon is a great case in point.
Canon UK is offering some great winter deals, with instant savings of up to £780, along with as much as £200 off lenses when you buy a camera – and you can buy up to 5 lenses to stack the savings, offering a mammoth maximum discount of £1,780!
Go full frame for under a grand, with Canon's super slim EOS RP. Its 26.2MP sensor delivers fantastic stills, with comfortable handling that complements the svelte design. Plus, get up to £200 off lenses!
Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! You get £400 instant saving on the camera, plus £200 cashback on the zoom.
Canon's most popular hybrid camera is perfect for enthusiasts to pros who need to capture the action in stills and 4K video. In addition to the £780 saving, you can get up to £200 off as many as 5 lenses!
This is my favorite 70-200mm lens ever! Its collapsible design makes it compact enough to fit in my sling bag, even when it's mounted to my camera, ready to shoot from the hip with its superb image stabilization.
The best macro lens Canon has ever made! It boasts 1.4x magnification, 5 stops of stabilization and Spherical Aberration Control. This price includes £150 instant discount at checkout, and a further £100 cashback
This is one of the secret weapons of the RF system: a 600mm lens that's actually affordable, making wildlife photography accessible to all – especially on an APS-C camera, where this becomes an effective 960mm!
If you're looking to start your filmmaking journey, nothing beats the form factor and feature set of a camcorder. This 4K camera has an enviable 20x optical zoom with image-stabilization, plus built-in ND filters