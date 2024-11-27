It's not even the big day yet, but the best Black Friday camera deals have already landed – and it's not just the big retailers. In fact, the manufacturers themselves often offer amazing savings that nobody else can match – and buying directly from Canon is a great case in point.

Canon UK is offering some great winter deals, with instant savings of up to £780, along with as much as £200 off lenses when you buy a camera – and you can buy up to 5 lenses to stack the savings, offering a mammoth maximum discount of £1,780!

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was £2,779.99 now £1,999.99 at Canon UK Canon's most popular hybrid camera is perfect for enthusiasts to pros who need to capture the action in stills and 4K video. In addition to the £780 saving, you can get up to £200 off as many as 5 lenses!

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon Legria HF G70: was £1,089.99 now £889.99 at Canon UK If you're looking to start your filmmaking journey, nothing beats the form factor and feature set of a camcorder. This 4K camera has an enviable 20x optical zoom with image-stabilization, plus built-in ND filters

