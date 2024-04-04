Help save the most endangered big cat, with the Remembering Tigers photo book

Support Remembering Tigers and do your bit for conservation – that‘s the call from Remembering Wildlife, as its latest Kickstarter funding campaign hit its target in just eight minutes.

But anyone looking to pledge support for the ninth photo book in the series still has until April 28 2024. And depending on the individual amount pledged, attractive rewards are available for Kickstarter supporters.

These include a first edition copy of the book, limited edition prints and bespoke jewelry items, as well as safari experiences offering the chance to spot tigers and other wildlife.

Remembering Wildlife is a series of photo books that has already donated more than $1.4 million (£1.1 million / AU$2.7 million) to conservation projects around the world. Remembering Tigers follows illustrious predecessors including Remembering Elephants, Remembering Lions, Remembering Cheetahs, Remembering Bears and Remembering Leopards.

Photograph of a tiger taken by wildlife photographer Archna Singh (Image credit: © Archna Singh)

"The tiger is recognized the world over, yet it is the most endangered of all large cats, with an estimated population of just 5,500 – less than cheetahs and far fewer than lions," said Remembering Wildlife's founder and producer, Margot Raggett MBE.

"These beautiful creatures, with their stunning stripes, each utterly unique, are now restricted to just 10% of their historical range. Tigers are threatened by loss of habitat, illegal hunting for the Chinese medicinal trade, widespread killing of their prey for bushmeat, as well as retaliation for attacks on humans and livestock.

"Numbers are, thankfully, increasing in some areas, due to recent successful conservation measures, yet tigers are still the least numerous of all the large wild cats. There’s no time to waste. Now is the time for us to tell their story."

Raggett decided to take action after seeing a poached elephant in Kenya, and started asking fellow wildlife photographers if they would contribute images to a fundraising book – and what has happened since has been great for conservation.

(Image credit: © Sachin Rai)

Make your pledge to Remembering Tigers now!

To fund production of the book, a minimum of $25,000 (£20,000 / AU$38,000) was needed – and this was achieved within 8 minutes of the Kickstarter crowdfunding going live. All profits from the eventual sale of Remembering Tigers will be donated to organisations working to protect the endangered big cat.

The crowdfunding campaign, which hit more than 102,000 in pledges over its first weekend, runs until April 28 and Remembering Wildlife hopes even more money will be raised, so that as many books as possible can be produced, with all profits going to save tigers. You can find more information and make a pledge on the Remembering Tigers Kickstarter page.

The cover image of the Remembering Tigers book, the ninth in the Remembering Wildlife series, was photographed by Sarah Skinner (Image credit: © Sarah Skinner)

Featuring stunning images donated by many of the world's leading wildlife photographers, Remembering Tigers will be published on October 07 2024.

Work from leading names Art Wolfe, Jonathan and Angela Scott, Greg du Toit and Sergey Gorshkov will feature on its pages, with a cover image taken by Sarah Skinner.

Weighing up to 570lbs / 260kg and measuring up to 9.5ft / 3m in length, tigers are the largest of the big cats. They are found in Asia, from India through to the far east of Russia and into China. Habitats range from sub-tropical forests to snow-covered mountainous terrain.

As there are only around 5,500 tigers left in the wild, the species is listed as 'endangered' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Sales from Remembering Tigers will be used to fund conservation projects working to protect them. For more information about the series, visit the Remembering Wildlife website.

Siberian Tiger taken by wildlife photographer Sergey Gorshkov (Image credit: © Sergey Gorshkov)

Editor's note: While Remembering Tigers is a different proposition to most campaigns, as with all crowdfunding projects there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

