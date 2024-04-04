Help save the most endangered big cat, with the Remembering Tigers photo book

By Niall Hampton
published

'Remembering Tigers' photo book smashes Kickstarter funding campaign, but donations are still welcome – and needed, to help conservation

Bengal tigers in Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh, India, by Paul Goldstein (Image credit: © Paul Goldstein)
Bengal tigers in Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh, India (Image credit: Paul Goldstein)

Support Remembering Tigers and do your bit for conservation – that‘s the call from Remembering Wildlife, as its latest Kickstarter funding campaign hit its target in just eight minutes. 

But anyone looking to pledge support for the ninth photo book in the series still has until April 28 2024. And depending on the individual amount pledged, attractive rewards are available for Kickstarter supporters. 

Digital Camera World

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2FDCM-brandsite" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Digital Camera World is the world’s favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images. Plus, every issue comes with a selection of bonus gifts of interest to photographers of all abilities.

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2FDCM-brandsite" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Spring Sale – 3 issues for £5 – subscribe now!    

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 


Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 


On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

Related articles