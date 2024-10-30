Have you missed your chance to snap up one of only 125 Leica photographer jackets?

Los Angeles-based outerwear brand AETHER has collaborated with Leica to create the ‘Reporter Jacket’, a waxed cotton water-repellent item of clothing that is “crafted to carry all the essentials needed for a day in the field.”

It was designed under guidance and input from four Leica camera ambassadors: Mathieu Bitton, Ragnar Axelsson, Cira Crowell, and Misan Harriman. Each photographer lent their experience and expertise to create a jacket which celebrates every photographer’s artistry and dedication to their craft.

At a mighty $795, what exactly does this photographers' jacket involve that makes it what you want in the field?

As well as strategically placed vents for breathability, it has multiple handy uses for carrying kit. There’s an internal pocket designed to fit up to four batteries, larger soft-lined pockets for camera bodies and lenses, a hidden SD card pocket on the collar as well as an internal chest pocket for an SD card case.



(Image credit: Leica / AETHER)

It also features an extra large pocket on the back designed to fit a tablet, or perhaps extra gear, and a useful detachable microfiber cleaning cloth.

It sounds practical, and looks pretty good, however, I’m not convinced. The image sent over to me of the collar SD card pocket looks wholly unsafe, and I’m struggling to see how it can really justify being $795 for what is essentially a jacket with pockets.

Despite input from Cira Crowell, it also appears to be entirely made for and marketed to men, because who would be so cruel as to rob us of the need for all our handbags, am I right ladies?

(Image credit: Leica / AETHER)

If there is a woman’s version in the works the press release failed to say so, making Crowell’s input feel a lot like virtue signalling, and the design pretty short sighted in this day and age.

Bitton said:

“Finally having the ultimate jacket to work anywhere in the world and under any condition, with pockets for anything I need to work with, is a game changer for me and any photo enthusiast. Working with AETHER has been a very rewarding experience as they truly understand apparel that is not just great looking but extremely useful and of the highest possible quality. The Reporter Jacket is a perfect companion to my camera collection and a tool I will use on all my travels.”



Either way the collaboration between Leica and AETHER only planned on producing 125 jackets, and it would appear they’ve all already sold out .

