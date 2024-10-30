Have you missed your chance to snap up one of only 125 Leica photographer jackets?

Leica and AETHER have collaborated to create the 'Reporter Jacket' with input from Leica pro photographers

Los Angeles-based outerwear brand AETHER has collaborated with Leica to create the ‘Reporter Jacket’, a waxed cotton water-repellent item of clothing that is “crafted to carry all the essentials needed for a day in the field.”

It was designed under guidance and input from four Leica camera ambassadors: Mathieu Bitton, Ragnar Axelsson, Cira Crowell, and Misan Harriman. Each photographer lent their experience and expertise to create a jacket which celebrates every photographer’s artistry and dedication to their craft.

