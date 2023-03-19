Hasselblad wants to know who YOU think is the best female photographer

Hasselblad Heroines is returning for a fifth year, but this time there’s one key difference: for the first time ever, the public will be able to nominate any female photographers that they think should be recognized for their groundbreaking work in photography. Nominees will then be shortlisted by an expert panel of judges before deciding who will be crowned the overall winner.

Since 2019, Hasselblad Heroines has provided a platform for female photographers from all over the world to showcase their work, share their stories and open up conversations around important, topical events. Hasselblad Heroines is open to photographers from any background and genre so long as they demonstrate creative vision, technical ability, and have an inspiring approach to photography.

Nominated photographers do not need to have previously shot on a Hasselblad camera such as the Hasselblad X2D 100C (opens in new tab), but if selected will be loaned a Hasselblad and lens to work on a new project. Each successful candidate will also receive support from Hasselblad to create a body of work that reflects their style and journey as a photographer.

Last year's winners included Lola Akinmade Åkerström (opens in new tab), a Swedish travel writer and photographer, surrealist portrait photographer Stephanie Blomkamp (opens in new tab) and UK-based wedding photographer Lisa Devlin (opens in new tab). Karen Thomas (opens in new tab) became the first food and drinks photographer to win the award alongside fine art photographer Gigi Chung (opens in new tab), product photographer Lydia Winters (opens in new tab) and nature photographer Annie Spratt (opens in new tab).

Nominations for the Hasselblad Heroines series will be open from mid-April and the winner will be revealed at an awards ceremony in June. If you have a female photographer in mind you think deserves to be nominated, you can do so on the Hasselblad Heroines website (opens in new tab).

