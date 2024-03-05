Hasselblad launches a 6-month campaign to celebrate its Heroines of female photography

Since 2019, Hasselblad has given the spotlight to a selection of established female photographers – the Hasselblad Heroines – sharing their experiences, industry challenges, and inspirations through images and interviews.

This year's campaign will run for six months, sharing the outstanding work of Hasselblad Heroines past and present, across numerous genres. The exceptional work on display is consistent with Hasselblad's high standards and is a testament to not only the best Hasselblad cameras and lenses, but also the dedication of the photographers to the medium.

"The campaign will feature stunning images, engaging Q&As, and present behind-the-scenes clips from our Heroines to pay tribute to these talented photographers and inspire the next generation of female photographers," says Hasselblad.

(Image credit: Karen Thomas | Hasselblad)

The four Heroines highlighted throughout March are all still-life photographers, from product to abstract, their work showcases the possibilities of the genre:

Annie Spratt

Annie Spratt is a film and digital photographer based in the South of England who creates beautiful scenes out in nature. Facing "discouraging voices" early in her career, she persevered and remained dedicated to creating her work, and now has accrued over 9 billion views and 50 million downloads on Unsplash, where she works as content management lead. On top of this, she is a mother to eight children and openly discusses her navigation of the work-life balance.

Karen Thomas

Karen Thomas is a renowned food photographer based in London, UK, whose work has brought food to life for high-profile clients such as McDonald's and Nestlé. Her superb use of lighting and conceptual ideas landed her awards at The Food Photographer of the Year and Tokyo International Foto Award competitions. Karen also shares her experiences in breaking into the industry, in an open and approachable manner.

(Image credit: Andrea Zvadova | Hasselblad)

Lydia Winters

In addition to holding the position of 'chief storyteller' at Minecraft, Lydia Winters captures incredible products and watches with unique and creative photography. She shares her relationship with photography and how she manages to blend technical ability with the art of storytelling.

Andrea Zvadova

Andrea Zvadova is a Slovakian-born photographer who focuses on redefining beauty standards through stunning macro and portrait photography. Her work champions uniqueness and diversity, and "invites audiences to embrace the richness of human expression". As a self-taught photographer, she shares her journey through finding a style, that although unconventional, worked for her and that enabled her to stand out from the crowd.

(Image credit: Lydia Winters | Hasselblad)

The Hasselblad Heroine campaigns are fantastic, and shine a light on incredible photographers and their individual stories in the hope of encouraging the next generation of female photographers. Learning from those who have gone before you is incredibly valuable for young female photographers, and as a father to one myself I am incredibly grateful that this discussion is being had – and shared.

You can keep up to date with the campaign on the Hasselblad Instagram account and with the hashtag #HasselbladHeroines.

(Image credit: Annie Spratt | Hasselblad)

