Has Peak Design FINALLY created the PERFECT camera bag with its Outdoor line?

New crowdfunded backpacks use a clever modular system that incorporates Camera Cubes to carry endless combinations of kit

Camera bag and accessories maker Peak Design has announced its Outdoor line, a versatile system of ultra-lightweight technical bags designed to adapt to all manner of outdoor activities, whether it's a day hike, extended expedition or photo shoot at a hard-to-reach location.

The range consists of four key products: two different-sized backpacks and a pair of sling bags. The Outdoor Backpack is available in 45-liter and 25-liter capacities and in three colors: Black, Cloud and Eclipse. The matching Outdoor Sling has two-liter and seven-liter versions and is available in Black and Cloud colorways.

