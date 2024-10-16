Has Peak Design FINALLY created the PERFECT camera bag with its Outdoor line?

Camera bag and accessories maker Peak Design has announced its Outdoor line, a versatile system of ultra-lightweight technical bags designed to adapt to all manner of outdoor activities, whether it's a day hike, extended expedition or photo shoot at a hard-to-reach location.

The range consists of four key products: two different-sized backpacks and a pair of sling bags. The Outdoor Backpack is available in 45-liter and 25-liter capacities and in three colors: Black, Cloud and Eclipse. The matching Outdoor Sling has two-liter and seven-liter versions and is available in Black and Cloud colorways.

Made from eco-friendly recycled materials, these bags are designed for adventurers, hikers, campers and photographers. A modular system allows users to customize bags for their own unique needs, creating packing solutions for clothing, outdoor gear, photography equipment or anything else they need.

Inside, a modular system of camera cubes enable you to configure the bag for your own personal combination of photo kit, personal gear, and whatever else you like to carry (Image credit: Peak Design)

Inspired by Peak Design's renowned Travel Bags, the Outdoor range incorporates Peak Design's Camera Cubes, making the bags particularly ideal for photographers. The Camera Cubes fit into the Outdoor Backpack 45L and 25L to provide secure, easily accessible compartments for your gear.

For those who like to travel light, the Peak Design Outdoor Sling 7L fits the Camera Cube X-Small. This provides good protection for carrying a small mirrorless camera with lens, a premium compact or a small drone.

The Outdoor range has come to fruition after a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign raised over $2.5 million from more than 10,000 backers, and will be available from mid-November.

The Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 45L will retail for $329.95/£329.99, the Outdoor Backpack 25L retails for $249.95/£249.99, and the Outdoor Slings, available in 7L and 2L are priced at $89.95/£84.99 and $59.95/£59.99 repectively. Australian pricing is to be confirmed.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't miss our guide to the best camera backpacks