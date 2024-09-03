Get ready for adventure with Peak Design's new Outdoor Line of bags

Peak Design launches Kickstarter for a new Outdoor Line of modular backpacks crammed with a ton of design features

Peak Design Outdoor Line
(Image credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design launches Kickstarter for a new line of bags ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, and as we have come to expect with Peak Design, they are packed with useful features and sleek design touches.

The Peak Design Outdoor Line represents the pinnacle of Peak Design's soft-goods innovation, offering customizable modular organization, superior comfort for every body type, and effortless access to gear for those who crave adventure.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

