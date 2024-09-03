Get ready for adventure with Peak Design's new Outdoor Line of bags

Peak Design launches Kickstarter for a new line of bags ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, and as we have come to expect with Peak Design, they are packed with useful features and sleek design touches.

The Peak Design Outdoor Line represents the pinnacle of Peak Design's soft-goods innovation, offering customizable modular organization, superior comfort for every body type, and effortless access to gear for those who crave adventure.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Included in the new Outdoor Line are 2 backpacks and 2 slings – 45L and 25L backpacks and 7L and 2L slings – along with several organization and packing tools for securing clothes, electronics, and of course, cameras and lenses.

All of the bags in the Outdoor Line feature Peak Design's new 'PFAS-free 100% recycled weatherproof Terra Shell exterior fabric, proprietary abrasion-resistant Ultra ZipsTM, and UHMWPE (ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene) cording that is highly slash resistant'. They are also proudly manufactured by Fair Trade-certified factories, an important detail in today's world of fast fashion.

The Outdoor Line backpacks offer comprehensive support and comfort by way of a unique harness system. The low-profile system utilizes adjustable shoulder and waist straps to provide superior comfort and fit with significantly less bulk. Peak Design certainly likes to pack its products full of clever design touches and the straps are no different, each constructed with breathable materials, and offering anchor points for attaching accessories, including a dedicated capture clip pocket.

These clever design elements carry on throughout the bag, which draws its design shape inspiration from running vests, for an even and uniform weight distribution over a greater surface area.

The backpacks provide two different forms of access. A giant rear back panel for full visibility of the interior and access to hidden pockets and laptop sleeves, and a magnetically secured and quick-opening roll-top. The roll-top access makes use of a new design feature named Ultra-Cinch, enabling users to quickly and efficiently fasten and decompress the bag.

The storage can be further expanded by the modular nature of the Outdoor Line, enabling extra capacity via its Control Hook carry system – a network of stretchy Flex Pockets that can hold water bottles, tripods, jackets, and more. In addition, the slings can also be attached via the modular system, attaching to the shoulder or hip straps, providing useful chest-mounted storage while hiking on trails.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Each of the Outdoor Line bags is designed to seamlessly integrate with the Peak Design Camera Cubes and Ultralight Packing Cubes, enabling users to completely customize their setup. The backpacks can be constructed to hold all of your photography gear for a day of shooting and then be transformed into a travel bag in the evening.

The packing cubes are the key ingredient in turning the bags into some of the best camera backpacks on the market. They are available in 5 different sizes that each correspond to the size of the bags and additionally the 7L sling. They protect from drops and knocks in addition to the elements and attach securely to the inside of the bags for a more stable and secure fit.

Peak Design Founder and CEO Peter Dering states, “Our very first product—Capture—was a clip that let you carry your camera on your backpack strap while hiking. Since then, Peak Design has been synonymous with ‘outdoor photography.’ Yet we still haven’t created true outdoor bags...until now. The Outdoor Line is not only the culmination of everything we’ve learned as bag designers, it’s also a giant nod to our most loyal and longest-tenured customers.”

(Image credit: Peak Design)

These bags are more than just photography bags, they are exceptionally designed bags that can be utilized on a week-long hike through the mountains, or just as efficiently, on the daily commute into the office.

The Kickstarter launches today and runs through October 15, when it will be available to preorder with an early bird discount of 20-25%, and is scheduled for a January 2025 release.

The pricing of the bags is as follows:

Outdoor Backpack 45L: $329.95 / £250 / AU $485

Outdoor Backpack 25L: $249.95 / £190 / AU $370

Outdoor Sling 7L: $89.95 / £70 / AU $13

Outdoor Sling 2L: $59.95 / £45 / AU $90

(UK and Australian pricing converted from the US pricing, ahead of official pricing being confirmed).

You may also be interested in our guides to the best camera backpacks, the best camera slings, and the best wrist straps.