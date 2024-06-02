Has Canon just solved focus hunting?

By
published

Is this the end of focus hunting? Canon has designed a new focus detection system that could be a very big deal

An animation illustrating what focus hunting looks like

Does the above image look familiar to you? Chances are, if you've ever picked up a camera, you've experienced focus hunting – the phenomenon whereby the camera and lens are unable to identify the plan of focus inhabited by your subject, and endlessly drives forwards and backwards through a set range of focus "hunting" for it.

Well, Canon has just designed a new focus technology that sets out to solve this issue – something that would make millions of photographers, especially me, jump for joy. 

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

