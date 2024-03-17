Hands-on with the camera bag that’s made from recycled drinks bottles!

For environmentally conscious photographers keen to do the right thing for our planet, Shimoda’s new bags for street photographers tick the box.

The outer shell of the Urban Explore series is made from polyester recycled from PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles and packaging, and is available in two colorways: Anthracite and Boa.

Manufactured by Cordura, the material has been customized by Shimoda with its own rip-stop pattern and durable water repellency treatments, to give the backpacks more resistance to tears and repellency to water.

Three sizes are available: 20-, 25- and 30-litre. The 20-litre size has a laptop sleeve that will fit a 14in Apple MacBook Pro, while the 25 and 30-litre backpacks will accommodate a 16in MacBook Pro.

Read more: The best camera bags and cases for photographers in 2024

Tickets are still available for , either at the door or via the official website.

Hands-on with Shimoda’s Urban Explore backpack

Shimoda Urban Explore camera pack and ‘Core Unit’ insert, pictured in the Boa colourway (Image credit: Shimoda)

We got hands-on with the 25-litre pack at The Photography Show – as nothing beats checking out new products first-hand – when Shimoda Designs EU and UK Product Marketing Manager Danny Dullforce gave us a guided tour.

A rear door allows unobstructed access to the contents of the pack. Camera gear stows in a removable ‘Core Unit’ insert, which will take a DSLR or mirrorless camera and four or more lenses, plus accessories.

Street photographers will welcome zippered side access, which will allow them to get to their camera without having to fully remove the pack from their body.

(Image credit: Future)

Other noteworthy features include a passport pocket, on the rear of the bag and positioned under the rear door, and a side pouch that can accept a power bank.

A small slot on the side of the bag permits the charging cable to run into the camera insert, so batteries can be charged while the photographer is on the move.

A tripod or water bottle (ideally a sustainable one) can be stowed in a pocket on each side of the pack, and there’s a front pouch for storing a tablet device.

Another clever addition is a double carry strap, so a Peak Design Capture Clip can be attached – these products allow photographers to attach a camera on their chest, to keep it accessible.

The three bags that comprise the Shimoda Urban Explore series of camera backpacks, from L-R: 20-litre (Anthracite colourway), 25-litre (Boa colourway) and 30-litre (Anthracite colourway) (Image credit: Shimoda Designs)

The backpack looks to be very well made, and feels reassuringly robust in the hand. Positioned in the upper market segment of camera carrying bags, Urban Explore will be an expensive proposition for some buyers.

But you get what you pay for and anyone serious about street photography will not be disappointed by the clever design of the Urban Explore collection, and the inclusion of plenty of thoughtful practical touches.

Shimoda sweats the small details and exhaustively tests its products in the field; all bags come with the email address of founder Ian Millar – he wants to hear from buyers of the bag, whether their feedback is good or bad.

The Shimoda Urban Explore 20-litre backpack is on sale now, priced £285. The Shimoda Urban Explore 25-litre pack retails at £305 and the 30-litre pack at £330.

All bags are available in a choice of two colourways: camel-coloured Boa, or a street-friendly and subtle Anthracite.

If you’re at The Photography & Video Show this week be sure to check out the Urban Explore series in person on the Shimoda stand (M200), where you can save 20% with an exclusive show discount!

Tickets are still available for the show either at the door or via the official website.

Shimoda Urban Explore camera backpack pictured in Anthracite colourway (Image credit: Shimoda Designs)

You may also be interested in our guide to The best camera bags and cases for photographers in 2024.