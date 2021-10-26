Hammer Mobile’s first ever rugged 5G smartphone features 48MP main camera

Poland-based Hammer Mobile has launched its first ever rugged 5G smartphone, the Hammer Blade 5G, which boasts a 5,000 mAh battery, 6.3-inch display and a quad-camera set-up. It looks good, tough competition for the best rugged phone in 2021 contest.

(Image credit: Hammer Mobile)

Quad-camera set-up

The quad-camera set-up, with a 48MP main camera, plus a 16MP camera on the front. Hammer mobile calls the lenses “mutually supporting”, which will help to take photos on night adventures – 20MP night mode, or to capture panoramas and landscapes – 13MP wide-angle lens.

The contrasting 6.3″ FHD+ IPS (1080×2340 MP) display has a 20:9 widescreen aspect ratio. It is an Infinity-U screen – with a small U-shaped indentation, protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Rugged credentials

Shock, water and dust resistant, Blade 5G meets IK07, IP69 and MIL-STD-810G certifications. The tough phone also features a waterproof USB-C connector and is made even more suitable for adventurers thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery with express charging, so users can enjoy their phone for two days without plugging in.

The Blade 5G is powered by an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and has 6GB of RAM, as well as supporting near-field communications and eSIM capabilities. Its 5G modem supports SA and NSA networks and it has a maximum download speed of 2.77 Gbps.

Hammer design

“Dedicated to active people who live to the max.” Hammer Mobile.

The new 5G phones features a design which the company say is: “In line with the HAMMER Athlete line dedicated to active people who live to the max and like to surround themselves with the best.” For a certified rugged phone we think the design looks great – the strong case is surprisingly thin, refined and good-looking.

Hammer Mobile has 14 rugged phones currently on the market but being a Poland-based company they aren’t widely known. The new Hammer Blade 5G is available exclusively through Elite Mobile, after the company struck a deal with the UK telco distributor last month, aiming to grow its UK presence. While the phone has been announced and features on Hammer Mobile’s website, availability and pricing are yet to be announced.





