Grab this luxury Gitzo carbon fiber travel tripod kit with a MASSIVE $420 discount!

If you're a landscape photographer using one of the best mirrorless cameras to capture stunning scenery and want the best travel tripod to help you continue capturing amazing images then this deal from B&H is not to be missed - but you must hurry as it is only available for 24 hours (until midnight EST, February 14)!

Currently, in the B&H Deal Zone, there is a massive $430 saving on the Gitzo Legende Series 1 carbon fiber travel tripod kit that comes with a ball head, eco- leather strap, a Legende backpack, and a second Gitzo Mini Traveler table-top tripod.

Gitzo Legende Series 1 travel tripod kit| was $999.99 |now $579.99

SAVE $420 at B&H on this incredible carbon fiber travel tripod kit that will take your photography to the next level.

Crafted for the modern photographer who values both portability and performance, this special edition kit features the Series 1 4-section Traveler tripod paired with a sleek matte silver aluminum center ball head. Whether you're exploring urban jungles or traversing rugged landscapes, this kit is designed to travel light without compromising on quality.

With a robust load capacity of 17.6 lb and compatibility with lenses up to 200mm, the Legende Series 1 ensures stability and precision in every shot. Unlock creative possibilities with two locking leg angles and an included short center column segment, perfect for achieving captivating low-angle or macro shots, and now at an even better price, this is a no-brainer if you're looking for a tripod to last you a lifetime!