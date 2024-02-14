Grab this luxury Gitzo carbon fiber travel tripod kit with a MASSIVE $420 discount!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab this professional travel tripod and keep yourself level-headed with a cool $420 discount

Gitzo B&H deal
(Image credit: B&H)

If you're a landscape photographer using one of the best mirrorless cameras to capture stunning scenery and want the best travel tripod to help you continue capturing amazing images then this deal from B&H is not to be missed - but you must hurry as it is only available for 24 hours (until midnight EST, February 14)!

Currently, in the B&H Deal Zone, there is a massive $430 saving on the Gitzo Legende Series 1 carbon fiber travel tripod kit that comes with a ball head, eco- leather strap, a Legende backpack, and a second Gitzo Mini Traveler table-top tripod.

Gitzo Legende Series 1 travel tripod kit|was $999.99|now $579.99 SAVE $420 at B&amp;H

Gitzo Legende Series 1 travel tripod kit|was $999.99|now $579.99
SAVE $420 at B&H on this incredible carbon fiber travel tripod kit that will take your photography to the next level.

View Deal

Crafted for the modern photographer who values both portability and performance, this special edition kit features the Series 1 4-section Traveler tripod paired with a sleek matte silver aluminum center ball head. Whether you're exploring urban jungles or traversing rugged landscapes, this kit is designed to travel light without compromising on quality.

With a robust load capacity of 17.6 lb and compatibility with lenses up to 200mm, the Legende Series 1 ensures stability and precision in every shot. Unlock creative possibilities with two locking leg angles and an included short center column segment, perfect for achieving captivating low-angle or macro shots, and now at an even better price, this is a no-brainer if you're looking for a tripod to last you a lifetime!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles