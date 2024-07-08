GoPro's latest GoPro Hero 12 Black drops to LOWEST-EVER price ahead of Prime Day

While Amazon Prime is only a week away I can't see GoPro's flagship getting any cheaper, so don't get disappointed and pick up a great bargain now!
GoPro Hero 12 Black|was £399.99|now £285.51
SAVE £114.48 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.
The GoPro Hero 12 Black, while maintaining many features of the Hero 11 Black, including the same sensor resolution, introduces several enhancements that make it a significant upgrade. Notably, it offers a new mounting option, supports Bluetooth microphones, features dual-channel audio, and introduces HDR video. These improvements make it an excellent choice for professionals and editors, earning it a spot in our best action camera roundup.
It retains the 27MP sensor of the Hero 11 Black and supports multiple aspect ratios, including 8:7, allowing you to capture stunning 5.3K/60p video. The Hero 12 Black performs best in well-lit conditions, continuing GoPro's challenge with low-light performance. A lens mod is also available, providing an expansive 177º field of view.
New to the Hero 12 Black is Bluetooth audio support, enabling the use of any wireless headphones with a built-in microphone, such as AirPods, for recording narrations or voiceovers. Professionals will also appreciate the addition of Timecode Sync, GP-Log, and LUT support, enhancing its functionality for advanced video editing.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.