GoPro's latest GoPro Hero 12 Black drops to LOWEST-EVER price ahead of Prime Day

If you're looking for the best action camera on the market you can't avoid looking at the best GoPro cameras, and the GoPro Hero 12 Black is now at its lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day and the best Amazon Prime camera deals.

You can save a MASSIVE £114.48 - making the GoPro Hero 12 Black just £285.51!at Amazon.

While Amazon Prime is only a week away I can't see GoPro's flagship getting any cheaper, so don't get disappointed and pick up a great bargain now!

GoPro Hero 12 Black|was £399.99|now £285.51

SAVE £114.48 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black, while maintaining many features of the Hero 11 Black, including the same sensor resolution, introduces several enhancements that make it a significant upgrade. Notably, it offers a new mounting option, supports Bluetooth microphones, features dual-channel audio, and introduces HDR video. These improvements make it an excellent choice for professionals and editors, earning it a spot in our best action camera roundup.

It retains the 27MP sensor of the Hero 11 Black and supports multiple aspect ratios, including 8:7, allowing you to capture stunning 5.3K/60p video. The Hero 12 Black performs best in well-lit conditions, continuing GoPro's challenge with low-light performance. A lens mod is also available, providing an expansive 177º field of view.

New to the Hero 12 Black is Bluetooth audio support, enabling the use of any wireless headphones with a built-in microphone, such as AirPods, for recording narrations or voiceovers. Professionals will also appreciate the addition of Timecode Sync, GP-Log, and LUT support, enhancing its functionality for advanced video editing.

Today's best GoPro Hero12 Black deals $399.99 $299 View Deal ends Mon, Jul 22, 2024 $299.99 View $399 $349 View Show More Deals