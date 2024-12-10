GoPro Hero13 drops to the lowest price yet (yes, even better than on Black Friday)

The slightly outdated models tend to see the best end-of-season price drops, but GoPro’s newest flagship action camera has just dropped to its lowest price yet. The GoPro Hero13 Black is now $100 off from multiple retailers, making the action cam sit at $299.

The GoPro Hero13, launched earlier this year, builds on the success of the 12 but expands on the available mods, allowing the camera to add a macro lens or even some filters. Another notable improvement is the addition of a magnetic mounting option.

While we spotted the GoPro Hero13 Black for $70 off during the Black Friday sales, the action camera has dropped even further and currently sits at $100 off. Accessory bundles have also dropped in price, which means you can pay a bit more and get accessories like cases, mods, and creator-focused accessories bundled with the action camera.

GoPro Hero13 Black: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Adorama US Save $100 at Adorama The GoPro Hero13 Black delivers high-end video quality in an incredibly small action camera. This is the camera to buy if you want top-notch video with the option to expand with wide angle and macro lens mods. If the mods don't really appeal to you, then you can pick up the older generation for even less without too many sacrifices. Multiple retailers are running this deal, but we've selected Adorama here because it comes with a free pack of mounting accessories and two-day shipping. But, pay attention to the clickable bubbles under Product Options. Click on the "with memory card and bag" option if you want a microSD free instead of the mount accessory pack. If you want those lens mods, you can get the bundle that's $50 more rather than buying the mod for $100 separately. Finally, if you are an influencer or creator, the Creator's Kit bundles the action camera with a battery powered grip that's great for handheld shots, plus a light and mic. Buy the GoPro Hero13 Black if you want high-end video in a durable, flexible action camera. Avoid it if you'll be shooting a lot of footage in the dark, as there are better low light options.

The price drop on the Hero13 Black is a great deal if you've been eyeing the action cam for awhile. But, if you'll primarily be shooting after dark or indoors, then you may want to consider the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro instead. Or, explore exactly how the DJI Hero13 Black compares to the DJI Osmo Action 5.

