GoPro Hero 12 camera drops in price

Been on the lookout for a really good action camera deal? Look no further because the top-of-the range GoPro has got a £50 massive discount.

Amazon, and some other retailers, have knocked £50 off the price of the GoPro Hero 12 Black - bringing it down to £349.

While it shares a lot of features with the GoPro Hero 11 Black – including the same sensor resolution – the GoPro Hero 12 Black has some upgrades that make it a worthy upgrade. Namely, a new mounting option, Bluetooth mic support, dual-channel audio, and HDR video. This makes it the ideal choice for the pros and editors and also giving it a spot in our best action camera roundup.

Still featuring a 27MP sensor as the Hero 11 Black, and capable of allowing several aspect ratios including 8:7, you can capture stunning 5.3K/60p video. It's best results are when the lighting conditions are great as it still struggles in low-light, as has every other GoPro before it. You can also use a Lens Mod that allows for up to a 177º field of view.

Bluetooth audio support, which is new here, means you can use any wireless headphone that has a built-in mic to record your narrations or voiceovers – AirPods will do the trick. Also handy for the pros is the addition of Timecode Sync, as well as GP-Log and LUT support.

What is misses out on over the Hero 11 Black is GPS. If you really want to record motion metadata and gather metrics like speed, you'll need to look at the GoPro Hero 11 Black (see the best price is the table below).