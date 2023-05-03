Google Pixel Fold cameras look very exciting in new leaked specs

New specs have just been leaked of what we can expect from the upcoming cameras on the Google Pixel Fold, with the foldable looking like it is going to keep up the legacy of excellent Pixel cameras.

Ever since Google got serious about the Pixel series with the release of the Google Pixel 2, Pixel phones have been topping best phone camera lists everywhere for their excellent processing and image quality, and the latest model, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of our reigning champions for mobile photography.

Read more: find out more about the latest foldables with the best flip phones & best fold phones.

The Pixel Fold is set to be Google's first foray into foldable phones, a category that was revolutionized by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, and has been growing steadily, with companies like OPPO, Honor, and Motorola recently launching folding rivals.

Leaked marketing images of the internal screens on the Google Pixel Fold. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Due to the nature of folding phones already being quite thick to make up for all those screens, the cameras on the Pixel Fold look like they are a little smaller in size (and megapixel count) than those that can be found on the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7. For the cameras on the rear of the device, Google is sticking with the tried and tested setup of the main camera, wide-angle, and telephoto trio from the Pixel 7 Pro, however, opting for a couple of different sensors.

According to information from (opens in new tab) Phone Arena, via Jon Prosser, the Pixel Fold main sensor will be 48MP, with an aperture of f/1.7, and an 82º FOV (field of view), the sensor will measure 1/2" with 0.8 μm pixel size for light gathering. The main camera should also be capable of 4K video at 30 frames per second, with optical image stabilization.

For the other two rear cameras, it looks like Google is including a 10.8MP ultra-wide camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 121.10º FOV. The sensor will measure 1/3" with 1.25μm pixels. The telephoto camera will have a 5x optical zoom, a resolution of 10.8MP, and a slightly usual f/3.05 aperture, a 21.9º FOV, and a 1/3.1" sized sensor with 1.22μm pixels.

Foldable phones generally come with two selfie cameras, one on the cover screen and one on the internal screen. The cover screen camera is rumored to have a 9.5MP resolution, f/2.2 aperture, an 84º FOV, and 1.22μm pixels. The selfie camera on the inner screen is rumored to be 8MP, with an aperture of f/2.0, an 84º FOV, and 1.12μm pixels.

The new phone is rumored to be officially announced at the Google I/O developers conference on May 10, so we don't have long to wait to get all the final camera details.

