Google Pixel 9 Magic Editor, Add Me and AI Camera explained

By
published

The Pixel 9 series introduces Add Me, Auto Frame, and Reimagine camera and photo editing tools to Google's smartphone lineup

Pixel 9 series imaging tools
(Image credit: Google)

Google's Pixel line seldom packs best-in-class hardware, but thanks to super-smart camera software and powerful editing tools, it's still revered as one of the best camera phones you can buy, a reputation the new Pixel 9 series is clearly poised to carry forward.

For 2024, Google introduces Add Me to its new phones to make group shots easier, as well as upgraded lowlight panoramas, and improves Magic Editor with two new features: Auto Frame and Reimagine.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

Related articles