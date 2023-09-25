Google Pixel 8: new leaked promo video details new & improved camera features

It's flagship phone launch season, and hot on the heels of the new iPhone is the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, due to launch on October 4th. Google has officially only released a basic teaser video for the upcoming phones on its Pixel 8 webpage, but a new, more detailed video showing what the new phones will have to offer has recently been leaked by tipster Kamila Wojciechowska. It reveals camera features like:

A new Pro Mode, exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. This will give users added control over more advanced camera settings, enabling greater photographic freedom.

Night sight is back, so expect uncannily detailed low light images, even in almost complete darkness.

Astrophotography mode makes a return, too.

Super res zoom, enabling 8x zoom with the Pixel 8, and 30x zoom for the '8 Pro.

Real tone, for improved color accuracy, for lifelike, realistic skin tones.

Magic editor: this looks like a clever feature, enabling you to switch faces in a photo with minimal effort

The leaked feature video doesn't go into any detail about the Pixel 8's camera hardware, however it's alleged that a source within Google leaked the Pixel 8's camera specs back in June. The as yet unconfirmed specs are:

Google Pixel 8 camera specs

Main Camera: 50MP Samsung GN2, f/1.68 aperture, Super Res Zoom up to 8x

Ultrawide Camera: 12MP Sony IMX386, f/2.2 aperture

Front Camera: 11MP Samsung 3J1, dual phase detect AF, f/2.2 aperture, 95-degree field of view

Google Pixel 8 Pro camera specs

Main Camera: 50MP Samsung GN2, f/1.68 aperture

Ultrawide Camera: 64MP Sony IMX787, f/1.95 aperture

Telephoto Camera: 48MP Samsung GM5, f/2.8 aperture, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x

Front Camera: 11MP Samsung 3J1, dual phase detect AF, f/2.2 aperture, 95-degree field of view

Google may also be introducing new video capture features, including Video Boost, Night Sight for low light videos, Audio Eraser for reducing ambient background sounds, and improved skin tone rendition.

We'll have to wait until October 4th for the official Pixel 8 reveal, but if these leaked details do turn out to be correct, the flagship phone fight between Google and Apple is going to be fierce.

