Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro give giant boost to AI camera features

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – powered by Google Tensor, Google’s first-ever processor – are available to pre-order now, shipping with Android 12. The completely redesigned phones start at $599 for the Pixel 6 and $899 for the Pixel 6 Pro, which as you’d expect has more advanced capabilities and upgraded finishes - and making them the best Google phones to date.

“Pixel’s revolutionary computational photography.” Google.

Both phones have a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide. The Pro model has an additional 48MP camera, giving it a 4x optical zoom, as well as more memory, a higher-resolution screen, and faster screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Camera Systems

Powering both new camera phones in the Google Tensor, a mobile system on a chip designed specifically around Google’s AI. “The entire camera experience is improved from the hardware to Pixel’s revolutionary computational photography,” said Google in a press statement. Indeed the AI-driven, machine-learning-driven improvements to the camera experience are what is sure to attract keen photographers to the phones.

We expect the Magic Eraser to be very popular – just a few taps in Google Photos and you can make any distractions – strangers, bins etc., disappear. There’s a plethora of other great camera features which will make it a contender for best camera phone on the market, including Motion Mode, which features options like Action Pan and Long Exposure.

Face Deblur is another great feature – where when using the rear-facing camera, it will use all available cameras and take multiple versions. So when a photo of something moving – like a unstoppable toddler, for example – the camera should fix the blurry face by combining all the data.

150% more light

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a new 1/1.3 inch sensor on the back. Compared to Pixel 5’s primary camera, this primary sensor now captures up to 150% more light, which will translate to richer color and enhanced detail.

The new camera phones have new ultrawide lenses with larger sensors. Pixel 6 Pro boasts a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and up to 20x zoom, with an improved version of Pixel’s Super Res Zoom. The upgraded ultrawide front camera, records 4K video, which Google says is perfect for Snapchat’s new ultrawide selfie feature. Talking of Snapchat, instant access is gained via the new Quick Tap to Snap feature is coming to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this year.

Happily, the processing power in the chip means that technology for photos can now be applied to videos as they are recorded, too. Other major features of note include Live Translate, that enables users to message with people in different languages, including English, French, German, Italian and Japanese.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available to pre-order from Google now and be available with all major U.S. carriers starting on October 28.





