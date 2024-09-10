Godox AD200 Pro II brings major performance updates to popular strobe

By
published

The fan-favorite pocket flash gets a big update as Godox announces the AD200 Pro II

Godox AD200 Pro II
(Image credit: Godox)

Many consider, myself included, the Godox AD200 Pro a pioneering photography light facilitating many photographers' transition from speedlight to off-camera flash. Godox has today unveiled its successor the Godox AD200 Pro II, adding improvements to performance and ease of use.

Godox, alternatively sold in the US under the Flashpoint or Wistro brands, manufactures some of the best lighting kits for photography, often producing exceptional light quality at a more affordable entry point – and the Godox AD200 Pro II keeps this tradition despite its significant upgrades!

