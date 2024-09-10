Godox AD200 Pro II brings major performance updates to popular strobe

Many consider, myself included, the Godox AD200 Pro a pioneering photography light facilitating many photographers' transition from speedlight to off-camera flash. Godox has today unveiled its successor the Godox AD200 Pro II, adding improvements to performance and ease of use.

Godox, alternatively sold in the US under the Flashpoint or Wistro brands, manufactures some of the best lighting kits for photography, often producing exceptional light quality at a more affordable entry point – and the Godox AD200 Pro II keeps this tradition despite its significant upgrades!

(Image credit: Godox)

Much like the recently released Godox AD600 Pro II, it facilitates one-tap pairing with the Godox X3 trigger. This provides efficiency when working in fast-paced environments such as fashion shoots, by simply tapping the wireless sync button on the X3 trigger and AD200Pro II, pairing is instantaneous.

What set the AD200 series apart from other battery-powered off-camera flashes was the dual flash head options, one being a Speedlite flash head (H200 II) and the other a bare bulb flash head (H200J II). This dual element has been kept and the flash heads have been improved to offer a new cooling system and modeling lamp capabilities.

In my opinion, modern off-camera flashes have to have a modeling light, and a lot of recent photography lighting development has been focused on providing a bright versatile lamp. The AD200 Pro II includes a bi-color modeling lamp for both flash heads, with fine-tuning adjustments to brightness and color temperature made possible.

A modeling lamp is key to working in dimly lit environments, but also to envision how the flash will affect the scene when fired. Working in conjunction with the new cooling system, the flash heads are capable of 5.5 hours of continuous light – more than enough to cover a shoot.

Introducing the AD200Pro II Pocket Flash - YouTube Watch On

The AD200Pro II offers precise 200Ws flash power output control, adjustable from 1/512 to full power (1/1) with 0.1 increments. This level of precision enables photographers to fine-tune their lighting depending on the scenario. This is particularly useful when used with the included flash functions of TTL, HSS, front curtain sync, and rear curtain sync.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other notable features of the AD200 Pro II include stable and consistent color temperature, group color indicators for working with multiple lighting setups, an enhanced color screen, and a power port for an external power supply.

(Image credit: Godox)

The Godox AD200 Pro II seamlessly fits within the Godox ecosystem of lights and is compatible with a wide selection of accessories such as gel inserts, snoods, and ring light attachments.

The Godox AD200 Pro II is available to preorder now for $349 / £348 / AU $525 (Australian pricing to be confirmed) for a September 16 release.

(Image credit: Godox)

You may also be interested in our guides to the best lighting kits, the best strobe light, and the best lighting stands.