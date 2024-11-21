Glossy is the new black: Leica M11 Black Paint lands with matching Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2

Leica has unveiled the Leica M11 and the renowned Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens in an elegant glossy black finish. The M-System remains synonymous with the Leica brand, embodying the timeless aesthetic and intricate craftsmanship that have defined Leica for decades.



This glossy black paint finish is regarded as the purest and strongest expression of the classic Leica look. Over time, through frequent use, the camera’s finish evolves, partially revealing the brass beneath and creating a distinctive patina that reflects each user’s journey. The first Leica M3 with this elegant finish appeared in 1962 and was met with great enthusiasm.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

The new Leica M11 edition merges the series model’s cutting-edge technology with classic design elements. Its brass top plate, dials, and on/off switch feature a glossy black paint finish.



Additional elegant touches include the “Leica” engraved seamlessly on the top plate and a glossy silver-chromed shutter button that recalls the historic M-Camera. The intricate cross-knurling on the time and ISO dials demonstrates Leica’s careful attention to detail.



Notably, the iconic red Leica dot has been deliberately omitted, emphasizing the M-Camera’s understated elegance — a design choice appreciated by photographers worldwide - Including me!

The new Black Paint Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. (Image credit: Leica)

Leica also introduces a glossy black paint of the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens. Designed to perfectly complement the glossy black M-camera, this lens is a new take on a classic model celebrated for its exceptional image quality, light intensity, and signature bokeh.



The glossy black variant includes a round lens hood, front and rear lens caps in matching glossy black, and a red “feet” scale of days gone by, to add another layer of Leica history.

New taupe-colored leather Protector for the Leica M11 (Image credit: Leica)

Additionally, Leica is releasing three premium M accessories made from high-quality cowhide leather in a new taupe color. From November 21, the adjustable carrying strap, M11 protector, and M-System case will be available in this stylish shade.



The new Leica M11 in glossy black paint has a recommended retail price of £7,900.00 / €8,950.00 - US Pricing to be announced.



While the glossy black paint Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens is priced at £6,900.00 / €7,900.00 (US pricing TBC) Both products are now available worldwide at Leica stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized retailers.