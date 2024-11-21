Leica has unveiled the Leica M11 and the renowned Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens in an elegant glossy black finish. The M-System remains synonymous with the Leica brand, embodying the timeless aesthetic and intricate craftsmanship that have defined Leica for decades.
This glossy black paint finish is regarded as the purest and strongest expression of the classic Leica look. Over time, through frequent use, the camera’s finish evolves, partially revealing the brass beneath and creating a distinctive patina that reflects each user’s journey. The first Leica M3 with this elegant finish appeared in 1962 and was met with great enthusiasm.
Glossy is the new black: Leica M11 Black Paint lands with matching Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2
