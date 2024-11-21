Glossy is the new black: Leica M11 Black Paint lands with matching Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2

By
published

Leica proves glossy is the new black with the announcement of M11 Black Paint and matching Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 ASPH

Leica M11 Black Paint pair with the Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH in black paint against a moody background
Leica M11 Black Paint pair with the Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH (Image credit: Leica)

Leica has unveiled the Leica M11 and the renowned Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens in an elegant glossy black finish. The M-System remains synonymous with the Leica brand, embodying the timeless aesthetic and intricate craftsmanship that have defined Leica for decades.

This glossy black paint finish is regarded as the purest and strongest expression of the classic Leica look. Over time, through frequent use, the camera’s finish evolves, partially revealing the brass beneath and creating a distinctive patina that reflects each user’s journey. The first Leica M3 with this elegant finish appeared in 1962 and was met with great enthusiasm.

Image 1 of 3
Leica M11 Black Paint & black paint 50mm
(Image credit: Leica)

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

