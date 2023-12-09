Get your portrait taken by Rankin in his London pop-up shop this week

Have you ever fancied having your portrait taken by Rankin? Now you can, as the leading British photographer and cultural provocateur is hosting another RankinLive event – a photo studio and retail experience – in the heart of London.

While previous RankinLive events have taken place at exhibitions, department stores and art fairs, the current RankinLive has seen the photographer and his team take over a pop-up shop in one of London’s most iconic shopping streets.

Running until 7 January at 47 Carnaby Street, Rankin recently confirmed the next round of dates that he will be shooting:

Monday 11 Dec: 5pm-8pm

Tuesday 12 Dec: 5pm-8pm

Saturday 16 Dec: 1pm-8pm

Sunday 17 Dec: 11am-6pm

Here’s how it works: for £500, participants get a 15-minute photo session – either solo or with a loved one – real-time image reviews, a digital “green tag” file PDF, one authenticated A4 inkjet print of the chosen image delivered to a UK address, and one digital file of the chosen image for personal digital use.

Click here to visit the RankinLive booking page.

While some walk-in slots may be available on the day, due to the limited time slots, it is recommended that participants pre-book to avoid disappointment.

(Image credit: Future / Niall Hamton)

While Rankin needs no introduction – his portraiture is known all over the world – RankinLive, which launched in 2009, is arguably his biggest project of all.

In these photo sessions, Rankin turns his lens on the general public, allowing them to go behind the scenes of a professional photoshoot for a unique immersive experience – participants really won’t get a better opportunity to have their portrait taken in the style of one of Rankin’s signature editorial assignments.

His photography has been published everywhere from his own publications (Dazed & Confused, AnOther, AnOther Man and Hunger) to Elle, Vogue, Esquire, GQ, Rolling Stone and Wonderland, and exhibited in galleries around the world, including MoMA, New York, and London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.

Portrait of British TV actor Anna Friel, photographed by Rankin at his Rankin Live event 2023 (Image credit: © Rankin)

And some famous faces are also expected to pop down to RankinLive in the weeks before Christmas – British TV star Anna Friel (pictured, above) called in for a portrait on the opening day.

“Across a day I get to meet and photograph 20+ members of the public, and in the 15 minutes they’re with me I really feel like I get to know them,” says Rankin. “We talk, I shoot, and in the end everyone leaves the session beaming.

“Beyond this, though, we showcase the images I shoot live on screen to anyone who wants to watch.

“Doing this allows everyone to feel included and it becomes about so much more than me taking a photograph – it becomes a shared experience, one that celebrates creativity and community.

Rankin Live pop-up shop at 47 Carnaby Street, London (Image credit: Future / Niall Hampton)

“For years, I’ve had this idea of doing live photoshoots in the window of a shopfront – bringing the exclusive world of the photo industry out to the general public.

“Carnaby Street is arguably one of the most famous shopping streets in the world, so there is no better place to launch this concept.”

Rankin Swag merchandise at the Rankin Live pop-up storefront in Carnaby Street, London (Image credit: Future / Niall Hampton)

And for the first time in a physical location, Rankin has brought his Swag to a storefront.

A range of brand new merchandise and signed gifts – from prints to books and tote bags – there will be something suitable for all budgets.

“We’ve never really done T-shirts before but we’re doing some now,“ says Rankin.

“Obviously we’ve got some posters and prints – we haven't gone crazy on the prints because they’re not really at the price point for collectors.

“They have been expensive and the ones in the storefront are all much more affordable – a starter price, almost.“

RankinLive is taking place now at 47 Carnaby Street, London W1F 9PT.

Opening hours are Monday-Saturday: 10am-7pm; Sunday: 11am-6pm; Thursday: 10am-8pm.

