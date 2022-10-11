Get up to $800 off Samsung The Frame this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Massive savings on Samsung The Frame this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Samsung The Frame
(Image credit: Samsung)

If you have been wanting a great way to showcase your artwork within your home but are either limited on space or just fancy displaying your images in a unique way then Samsung's The Frame (opens in new tab) is the perfect solution for this as it combines a stylish TV inside, what looks to the viewer as fine art digital display.

Now, in this Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) you can get up to $800 off these amazing displays that come in sizes from 32-inch all the way up to a whopping 85-inches, so no matter the space you're trying to fill or the size of your home, you can be sure your images can look great on the wall, while also having the benefit of a 4K QLED display.

Samsung The Frame 85"|was $4,297.99|now $3,497.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $800 If you're going to display your art, you might as well do it on the biggest display going. This amazing TV by Samsung can integrate itself with all your artwork thanks to it also displaying your images on an outstanding 4K QLED display. With a matte screen you can enjoy watching TV at night and displaying your finest work during the day, and at $800 off this is an amazing deal.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Samsung The Frame 75"|was $2,997.99|now $2,197.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $800 this amazing TV by Samsung can integrate itself with all your artwork thanks to it also displaying your images on an outstanding 4K QLED display. With a matte screen you can enjoy watching TV at night and displaying your finest work during the day, and at $800 off this is an amazing deal.
US DEAL 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Samsung The Frame 65"|was $1,997.99|now $1,597.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $400 this amazing TV by Samsung can integrate itself with all your artwork thanks to it also displaying your images on an outstanding 4K QLED display. With a matte screen you can enjoy watching TV at night and displaying your finest work during the day, and at $400 off this is an amazing deal.
US DEAL 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Artwork, shows, movies, and memories, you can display what you love on this picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% color volume with a quantum dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors, making your work look true to life every time. Switch on the art mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit within the comfort of your own home.

Now is the best time to buy thanks to massive discounts due to the Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) These might be more pricey than your average digital photo frame but quality always sells, and bigger is (almost) always better.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

