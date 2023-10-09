Get a FREE lens with this unbelievable Panasonic full-frame camera offer!

By Kalum Carter
published

A rare special offer sees Panasonic give away an 85mm f/1.8 lens worth $599 with the new Lumix S5 II and S5 IIx

Lumix S5 II Offer
(Image credit: Panasonic)

It is not very often you get a freebie when buying a camera, not to mention one of this quality! You can now get a free Panasonic LUMIX S 85mm f1.8 Lens worth £599 when you buy any Panasonic Lumix S5 II or S5 IIx cameras at Wex. 

If you have been thinking of upgrading to the highly rated Lumix S5 II or S5 IIx, this is the perfect time to do so. 

Hurry, as with a deal this good, it might not be around for long! 

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX | Free 85mm lens | £2,165

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX | Free 85mm lens | £2,165

Save £599! Get a free 85mm f/1.8 lens with this highly-rated hybrid video and photography camera at Wex. The S5IIx is a powerful L-mount camera, suited for videography with high frame rate recording and impressive low-light performance. 

Panasonic Lumix S5 II with FREE lens |£2098

Panasonic Lumix S5 II with FREE lens |£2098

Save £599! Get a free 85mm f/1.8 lens with this highly-rated hybrid video and photography camera at Wex. The S5II is a 24-megapixel full-frame camera with high quality Hybrid Phase Detection Auto-Focus allowing you to detect subjects in difficult conditions.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S5 IIx are powerful full-frame mirrorless cameras that ranked extremely highly during our reviews and features in our best Panasonic camera guide. They are both extremely powerful hybrid cameras that excel in both still photography and video. This is Lumix's first camera with Hybrid Phase Detection Auto-Focus, a fantastic feature for high frame rate video and high-speed photography. We have hands-on experience with these cameras and have written reviews to give you a better insight into their capabilities:

• Panasonic Lumix S5 II review

• Panasonic Lumix S5 IIx review

• Panasonic Lumix S5 II vs S5 IIx

See our article on the best Panasonic cameras

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a UK-based photographer, writer, and photo editor. Kalum has been working as a freelance photographer for the best part of ten years, covering a wide range of assignments for well-known brands and publications in areas including portraiture, fashion, and documentary. 


Between commercial assignments, Kalum is currently working on a personal photography project exploring his connection to the Gower region of South Wales UK, as part of an MA in Photography from The University of West England. 

Related articles