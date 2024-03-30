Get 15 bonus gifts with the Spring 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 280 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now, with 15 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best times of year for taking photographs is almost upon us, so gather 30 top tips for shooting the spring season with leading pro Simon Roy – it’s this month’s cover feature.

From planning your shots, how to use fieldcraft, capturing action and animal behaviour and much more, it’s all there – so turn to page 50 to get started.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our current deal, UK customers can get six issues of the UK’s best-selling photography magazine from just £4.31 per issue (billed at £27.99 every 6 months/ 6 issues).

For overseas readers, a print subscription starts from $9.08 per issue (billed at US$29.49 per quarter/ 3 issues).

(Image credit: Future)

More photo techniques can be found in Photo Active, with 10 projects to choose from. Take your pick from options including landscape, wedding and heritage photography, as well as how to capture the butterflies that will emerge this spring.

We also walk you through the new Generative Fill tool in Photoshop CC 2024. Ever wondered how to add content to a portrait-orientated scenic shot, to make it a landscape-orientated one? Turn to page 34.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, part four of our serialisation of ’The Landscape Photography Workshop’ by Mark Bauer and Ross Hoddinott looks at how to create depth in scenic photos.

And Ross McLaren offers his pointers for photographing pooches while out on your daily walk, sharing his insights for capturing the expressive nature and character of man’s best friend.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Symmetry’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot containing an element of symmetry, whatever the subject is. You’ll find all the details in project 10 on page 38.

Other highlights in Spring’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Our Camera Clinic series continues, with how to get the most from drive modes. Find out what each mode means, and when you might want to use them, to unlock the untold potential of your camera… whatever you love to shoot.

Leading imaging writer and freelance photographer Will Cheung is your tutor – whether you’re a beginner or an experienced enthusiast, you’ll learn something new from his expert insights.

(Image credit: Future)

Hotshots features the winning entries from International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023. Enjoy our showcase of the best-in-class images from this prestigious competition, which is now in its 10th year, on page 42.

(Image credit: Future)

Also in Digital Camera this month, you can enjoy some superlative captures from adventure photographer Chris Burkard, who we interview in Pro in Focus.

Burkard is famed for going the extra mile to get great photos – we talk to him to discuss his new book, ’Oceans: The Maritime Photography of Chris Burkard’, from page 8.

(Image credit: Future)

And our main interview is a two-hander featuring leading underwater photographers Jay Clue and Sam Glenn-Smith.

Their photos appear on new certification cards issued by PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors – we find out more about Clue and Glenn-Smith’s work from page 120.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trio of in-depth tutorials demonstrating the creative features in Lightroom and Photoshop.

Tool School (above) explores Path Blur in Photoshop, a handy filter that allows you to mimic long-exposure scenes.

(Image credit: Future)

Fundamentals (above) focuses on the power of the People Mask in Lightroom Classic, which offers a range of options when clicking on the mask for a person.

And Get the Look presents four ways to take control of contrast in Photoshop, showing you how to add and subtract contrast, alongside other effects, for a more creative approach.

(Image credit: Future)

Spring’s camera and lens reviews kick off with the Fujifilm X100VI, a 40.2MP APS-C sensor compact that has quite a lot to live up to: its predecessor has become an online viral sensation.

Our full review starting from page 102 considers whether the X100VI is likely to follow suit, and capture the heart of TikTok influencers.

The other camera review is the Polaroid I-2, an instant camera with full manual controls and a big price tag. Does its performance justify it? Find out on page 106.

(Image credit: Future)

Other reviews in the Spring issue include the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, which updates a popular kit lens for full-frame Canon DSLRs, and adds new features that target video shooters.

Also upending conventions is Sony, whose latest zoom loses 20mm from the long end in the interests of portability and saving weight. But how will the Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G perform in real-life and lab conditions? KitZone starts on page 101.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 280 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, three packs of Actions, presets and profiles for Photoshop and Lightroom, 44 minutes of video tutorials, and two photography eBooks.

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, wildlife – and more!

44 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

15 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

148-page Outdoor Landscape & Nature Photography eBook, worth £12.99

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat, you can browse, search and print out issues 250-262. The Digital Camera 2022 Collection is available for UK readers for £19.99 including postage – for international readers, overseas postage fees will apply.