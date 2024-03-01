Get 15 bonus gifts with the April 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 279 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now, with 15 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

Landscape photography is a very popular pursuit, so how can you make your captures stand out from the crowd?

Discover how taking a fine-art approach could let you do just that – it’s April’s cover feature. Choose from 11 different approaches, including long-exposures, intentional camera movement, and creating multiple exposures in software… plus much more!

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our current deal, UK customers can get six issues of the UK’s best-selling photography magazine from just £4.31 per issue (billed at £27.99 every 6 months/ 6 issues).

For overseas readers, a print subscription starts from $9.08 per issue (billed at US$29.49 per quarter/ 3 issues).

(Image credit: Future)

Ten more technique projects await in Photo Active, including some seasonal-themed ideas. Garner some successful strategies for capturing outdoor Easter events, March hares, and a flat-lay tableau using found items from nature (above).

Plus, we walk you through using a set of portrait toning profiles in Lightroom and Camera Raw, included in this month’s digital gifts, and reveal how to showcase spring fauna in a whole new way by using a telephoto lens to produce a macro look.

(Image credit: Future)

You’ll also discover how to deploy symmetry effectively when photographing scenic views, in the latest adaptation from ’The Landscape Photography Workshop’ by Mark Bauer and Ross Hoddinott (above).

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Water’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, submit your best photo that celebrates the essential element of the medium. You’ll find all the details in project 10 on page 38.

Other highlights in April’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Our Camera Clinic series continues, with how to get the most from prime lenses. Find out more about their pros and cons, and how to tune your photography technique to their optical strengths.

Leading imaging writer and freelance photographer Will Cheung is your guide – whether you’re a beginner or an experienced enthusiast, you’ll benefit from his expert insights.

(Image credit: Future)

Hotshots features the winning entries from Close-up Photographer of the Year 5 (2023).

Founded in 2018 and supported by Affinity Photo 2 image editing software, this competition aims to encourage photographers to slow down and discover beauty in subjects that are often overlooked. Enjoy the latest set of superlative images from page 42.

(Image credit: Future)

This month three inspirational professional photographers feature in Digital Camera: food photographer and Adobe Lightroom Ambassador Bea Lubas, cave photographer Sam Davis and multi-award winning dog photographer Jess McGovern.

(Image credit: Future)

All three are speaking at Europe’s largest photo and video event, The Photography & Video Show, which takes place in Birmingham from 16-19 March, and we hope to see you there – our stand number is H404.

Click here to buy advance tickets today and use the code DCAMTPS24 to save 20% on the price.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trio of in-depth tutorials that demonstrate the latest features in Photoshop and Lightroom.

Things get under way in Tool School (above), which explains how Content Credentials work in Photoshop and Lightroom.

As the use of Generative AI continues to become more widespread, Adobe has partnered with leading brands in the photography industry to prevent the work of photographers being misused by AI image generators.

(Image credit: Future)

Get the Look (above) walks you through four quick ways to use the Multiply blending mode in Photoshop – see how these techniques can benefit your images.

And Fundamentals shows you to add a fine-art border to landscape shots in just a few clicks, using the powerful features available in Adobe Lightroom.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s reviews start with a new release from a storied photography brand. While the Hasselblad 907X isn’t actually new, the CFV 100C medium-format digital back definitely is – it offers users 100MP of resolution, doubling what’s available when using the CFV 50C digital back, which was released in 2020.

As the CFV 100 can also be used with Hasselblad 200 and 500 cameras, this latest cutting-edge tech is doing its bit for sustainability by offering a new lease of life to older cameras.

(Image credit: Future)

Also tested this month is a trio of new lenses. The Canon RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM is a new affordable super-telephoto for wildlife, sports and action shooters, while the Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro for L-Mount cameras racks up a few world-firsts in terms of design and features.

Plus, the Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro is a ’pro’ lens for Fujifilm X and Nikon Z APS-C bodies but with a consumer price tag – discover what our reviewer made of it, from page 118.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 279 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, four packs of Actions and Presets for Photoshop and Lightroom, 45 minutes of video tutorials, and a 250-plus page camera gear guide eBook.

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

45 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

25 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our current deal, UK customers can get six issues of the UK’s best-selling photography magazine from just £4.31 per issue (billed at £27.99 every 6 months/ 6 issues).

For overseas readers, a print subscription starts from $9.08 per issue (billed at US$29.49 per quarter/ 3 issues).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)

Buy our back issues USB stick

(Image credit: Future)

For any readers who would like to enjoy every digital back issue from 2022, plus all the bonus gifts, a special Digital Camera 2022 Collection USB stick for Windows and Mac users is on sale now .

Using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat, you can browse, search and print out issues 250-262. The Digital Camera 2022 Collection is available for UK readers for £19.99 including postage – for international readers, overseas postage fees will apply.