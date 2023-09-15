Get 14 bonus gifts with the October 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 273 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

After some glorious early September weather, autumn is fast approaching. So make sure you’re primed and ready for the golden season by drawing inspiration from this month’s cover feature.

Learn how to capture long-exposure waterfalls, photograph nocturnal animals and create autumnal still-life scenes – and much more – in our 12-page masterclass.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

Photo Active features another fun selection of things to shoot, edit or create. With rutting soon about to start in deer parks, we’re on hand with some essential tips for photographing these majestic beasts.

And with the Rugby World Cup and the football season in full flow, we also provide some expert tips for shooting fast-action ball games.

We offer a deep dive into underwater photography with Scotland-based photographer Ross McLaren – discover his approach to capturing the marine critters to be found just beneath the waterline.

And we continue our mini-series about iPhone photography, adapted from the latest book to be added to the 52 Assignments series of popular technique manuals.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Documentary’, so submit your best photo of life as it happens to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art! You’ll find all the details in project 10.

Other highlights in October’s Digital Camera

October’s One to One pro masterclass is a must-read for all shooters of scenic views – it’s a long-term landscape photography project with a difference.

We go on location with Andrew Haggar in Cumbria, north-west England, to discover more about his MySqK project, which for the past six years has seen him capture images within the same grid square of a map.

Find out how this approach could transform your landscape photography… as this pro tells us, great images can be captured in the most unassuming places.

Enjoy some amazing inspirational images this month, as winning entries from the International Portrait Photographer of the Year awards feature in our Hotshots gallery.

Plus, we interview Andy Summers about his latest photo book. Perhaps best known as the guitarist in late 70s/ early 80s rock combo The Police, Summers is also a photographer of some distinction.

His latest release is titled ’A Series of Glances’ – you can take a look at some of the photos that feature in it, all captured on Summers’ beloved Leicas, in our main interview, from page 118.

This month’s Practical Photoshop serves up another batch of in-depth tutorials demonstrating the latest features in Photoshop and Lightroom.

Discover the hidden depths of the Brush Tool in Photoshop and learn how to create amazing artwork in minutes – that’s in Tool School (pictured above).

Turning to Lightroom, we have a fix for flat-looking autumn images (above). Discover how to deploy Lightroom’s HSL tools to bring them back to life with intense red, orange and yellow hues.

Completing the tutorials in our editing section, Get the Look will teach you four techniques for using the Layer visibility tools in Photoshop to progressively build a particular look.

To complement all our tutorials, we’ve bundled 16 software extras to improve your editing workflows: 10 Photoshop brushes, two autumn presets for Lightroom, and four Photoshop layer visibility Actions.

October’s camera reviews lead on the Sony A6700. Having waited four years to update its popular A6600 compact, will the improvements help Sony to reclaim the APS-C crown in a very competitive field?

Also this month, we test two new optics. At £11,500/$9,500, the Canon RF 100-300mm F2.8L IS USM is not something for buyers on a budget… but does its performance justify the price tag? Find out what happened when we gave it a real-world test.

And at the other end of the price spectrum, the Irix 150mm Macro F2.8 Dragonfly is now available in Sony E-mount fit. We loved the DSLR version, so what do we make of this new iteration for mirrorless? Turn to page 104.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 16 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom, 47 minutes of video tutorials and a 250-page camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 273:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

47 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

16 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)

Buy our back issues USB stick

For any readers who would like to enjoy every digital back issue from last year, plus all the bonus gifts, a special Digital Camera 2022 Collection USB stick for Windows and Mac users is on sale now .

Using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat, you can browse, search and print out issues 250-262. The Digital Camera 2022 Collection is available for UK readers for £19.99 including postage – for international readers, overseas postage fees will apply.